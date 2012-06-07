June 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southern Gas Networks plc's
(Southern Gas) and Scotland Gas Networks plc's (Scotland Gas;
together, the companies) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed both companies' senior unsecured
ratings at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDRs at 'F3'.
The affirmations reflect the consultative and supportive UK regulatory regime
for the gas distribution sector, the operating efficiencies realised by the
companies, as well as their relatively high leverage for lightly-covenanted
corporate style financing structures.
As at FY11, Fitch calculated net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) to be 73.2%
for Southern Gas and 73.2% for Scotland Gas. These levels are in excess of
Fitch's current leverage guidance of 73% for a 'BBB' IDR. Southern Gas and
Scotland Gas have consistently been above this guidance level over the past few
years and Fitch anticipates that on the back of significantly high dividends,
leverage metrics will again exceed 73% in FY12. Including onerous contracts,
which are excluded from this gearing calculation, but are considered by Fitch to
be akin to debt, gearing was higher still at 76.4% and 76.8% for Scotland Gas
and Southern Gas, respectively.
Nevertheless, despite considerable negative rating pressure, the Outlooks remain
Stable due to an expected improvement in leverage to more acceptable levels in
FY13. Given uncertainties associated with the forthcoming tariff settlement for
the next price control (RIIO-GD1: April 2013 - March 2021), Fitch would expect
management to allow some headroom in comparison to ratio guidelines. PMICR is
also forecast to remain comfortably above 1.5x due to continued improvements in
profitability on account of increased RPI as well as outperformance. However,
the agency highlights that a reduction in gearing to below 73% in FY13 will be
highly dependent on the level of dividends paid by Scotia Gas, the parent
company, and cash therefore available to the companies.
Fitch will review the ratings again in the context of the forthcoming tariff
settlement for gas distribution networks. Ofgem's proposals for the next price
control are expected in July this year. Combined with the announcement of what
dividends will be paid in FY13, this should provide more clarity on both
companies' credit profiles beyond March 2013.
RIIO-GD1 will be the first gas distribution price control to reflect the new
regulatory framework and RIIO model, intended to place greater emphasis on
incentives, innovation and outputs. Good performers will be rewarded whilst poor
performers will be penalised. Performance will therefore be key if gas
distribution networks, including Southern Gas and Scotland Gas, are to maintain
post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover commensurate with existing ratings.
Reduced performance and a consequent potential fall in cash flow generation,
could also reduce gearing headroom.
In March 2011, Ofgem published proposed regressions in its "RIIO-GD1 Tools for
cost assessment documentation", identifying the relative performance by each of
the eight GDNs. In terms of operating expenditure, Scotland Gas was ranked
number 2 and Southern Gas number 3 in the industry. These results have positive
implications for the RIIO-based price control, although the companies also
received indicative rankings in the bottom half of the league tables for
replacement expenditure.
The appropriate cost drivers for the regression analyses, output measures and
the specifics of how performance and outputs will be rewarded in RIIO-GD1,
remain a work-in-progress. Until now the onus has been on the GDNs to separate
the gap between underlying efficiency and company-specific factors as part of
their business plans. These were revised and submitted at the end of April 2012
following Ofgem's initial assessment in February and evidenced the impact of
sparsity in Scotland and labour costs in London. However, it is not certain how
these company-specific factors will be reflected in Ofgem's proposals.
As of March 2011, the companies had around GBP46m in cash available and GBP185m
of undrawn committed bank facilities, maturing in October 2013 and beyond. This
funding position covers capital expenditure and operating requirements well into
2012. Short-term maturities were negligible at around GBP7m.
Southern Gas and Scotland Gas are gas distribution networks in the UK, which are
operated as regional monopolies and regulated by Ofgem. The companies operate a
network of 75,000 kilometres of gas mains and supply 5.8 million customers in
Scotland as well as central, southern and south-east England.