June 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Southern Gas Networks plc's (Southern Gas) and Scotland Gas Networks plc's (Scotland Gas; together, the companies) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed both companies' senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDRs at 'F3'. The affirmations reflect the consultative and supportive UK regulatory regime for the gas distribution sector, the operating efficiencies realised by the companies, as well as their relatively high leverage for lightly-covenanted corporate style financing structures. As at FY11, Fitch calculated net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) to be 73.2% for Southern Gas and 73.2% for Scotland Gas. These levels are in excess of Fitch's current leverage guidance of 73% for a 'BBB' IDR. Southern Gas and Scotland Gas have consistently been above this guidance level over the past few years and Fitch anticipates that on the back of significantly high dividends, leverage metrics will again exceed 73% in FY12. Including onerous contracts, which are excluded from this gearing calculation, but are considered by Fitch to be akin to debt, gearing was higher still at 76.4% and 76.8% for Scotland Gas and Southern Gas, respectively. Nevertheless, despite considerable negative rating pressure, the Outlooks remain Stable due to an expected improvement in leverage to more acceptable levels in FY13. Given uncertainties associated with the forthcoming tariff settlement for the next price control (RIIO-GD1: April 2013 - March 2021), Fitch would expect management to allow some headroom in comparison to ratio guidelines. PMICR is also forecast to remain comfortably above 1.5x due to continued improvements in profitability on account of increased RPI as well as outperformance. However, the agency highlights that a reduction in gearing to below 73% in FY13 will be highly dependent on the level of dividends paid by Scotia Gas, the parent company, and cash therefore available to the companies. Fitch will review the ratings again in the context of the forthcoming tariff settlement for gas distribution networks. Ofgem's proposals for the next price control are expected in July this year. Combined with the announcement of what dividends will be paid in FY13, this should provide more clarity on both companies' credit profiles beyond March 2013. RIIO-GD1 will be the first gas distribution price control to reflect the new regulatory framework and RIIO model, intended to place greater emphasis on incentives, innovation and outputs. Good performers will be rewarded whilst poor performers will be penalised. Performance will therefore be key if gas distribution networks, including Southern Gas and Scotland Gas, are to maintain post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover commensurate with existing ratings. Reduced performance and a consequent potential fall in cash flow generation, could also reduce gearing headroom. In March 2011, Ofgem published proposed regressions in its "RIIO-GD1 Tools for cost assessment documentation", identifying the relative performance by each of the eight GDNs. In terms of operating expenditure, Scotland Gas was ranked number 2 and Southern Gas number 3 in the industry. These results have positive implications for the RIIO-based price control, although the companies also received indicative rankings in the bottom half of the league tables for replacement expenditure. The appropriate cost drivers for the regression analyses, output measures and the specifics of how performance and outputs will be rewarded in RIIO-GD1, remain a work-in-progress. Until now the onus has been on the GDNs to separate the gap between underlying efficiency and company-specific factors as part of their business plans. These were revised and submitted at the end of April 2012 following Ofgem's initial assessment in February and evidenced the impact of sparsity in Scotland and labour costs in London. However, it is not certain how these company-specific factors will be reflected in Ofgem's proposals. As of March 2011, the companies had around GBP46m in cash available and GBP185m of undrawn committed bank facilities, maturing in October 2013 and beyond. This funding position covers capital expenditure and operating requirements well into 2012. Short-term maturities were negligible at around GBP7m. Southern Gas and Scotland Gas are gas distribution networks in the UK, which are operated as regional monopolies and regulated by Ofgem. The companies operate a network of 75,000 kilometres of gas mains and supply 5.8 million customers in Scotland as well as central, southern and south-east England.