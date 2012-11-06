OVERVIEW
-- On Oct. 25, 2012, we lowered our ratings on BNP Paribas to 'A+/A-1'
from 'AA-/A-1+'. BNP Paribas is the swap provider in Apulia Finance N. 4's
series 2008-1 and 2008-2.
-- Consequently, we have lowered to 'A+ (sf) from 'AA- (sf)' our rating
on Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2's class A notes, since these
ratings are weak-linked to our rating on BNP Paribas in its role as swap
provider.
-- Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 are Italian RMBS
transactions backed by loans originated by Banca Apulia. Series 2008-1 is
backed by a pool of loans secured over a combination of residential,
small-commercial-over-residential, and commercial properties in Italy. Series
2008-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential
properties in Italy.
MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered to 'A+ (sf) from 'AA- (sf)' its credit ratings on the class A
notes in Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l's series 2008-1 and series 2008-2 (see list
below).
Today's rating actions follow our Oct. 25, 2012 lowering of our rating on BNP
Paribas (BNPP; A+/Negative/A-1), the swap provider in these series, to
'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks
Due To Rising Economic Risks").
In assessing the impact of BNPP's downgrade on our rating on the class A notes
in these transactions, we have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria (see
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May
31, 2012).
When we fully reviewed Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 on Aug. 31, 2012
and series 2008-2 on Sept. 3, 2012, we could not rate the class A notes in
these series higher than our long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on BNPP (see
"Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-1 Class A Notes Affirmed At 'AA-
(sf)' Following Review," published on Aug. 31, 2012, and "S&P Corrects By
Lowering Rating On Apulia Finance N. 4's Series 2008-2 Class A Notes,"
published on Sept. 3, 2012). This was because the swap documentation did not
comply with our current 2012 counterparty criteria or our previous
(superseded) counterparty criteria, nor did the transactions pass our stresses
when we considered them on an unhedged basis, without giving benefit to the
swap.
Given the very short time since our previous review and that no deleveraging
has occurred in the meantime, we believe that the weak link still applies
between our ratings on the class A notes in these transactions and our rating
on BNPP. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the class A notes in Apulia
Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 to 'A+ (sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' in line
with our long-term ICR on BNPP.
Apulia Finance N. 4's series 2008-1 and 2008-2 are Italian residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions backed by loans originated by
Banca Apulia. Series 2008-1 is backed by a pool of loans secured over a
combination of residential, small-commercial-over-residential, and commercial
properties in Italy. Series 2008-2 is backed by a pool of mortgage loans
secured over residential properties in Italy.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
RATINGS LOWERED
Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l
EUR378.4 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2008-1
A A+ (sf) AA- (sf)
Apulia Finance N. 4 S.r.l
EUR312.55 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2008-2
A A+ (sf) AA- (sf)