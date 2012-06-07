BRIEF-Shenzhen Zhenye Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 Moody's cuts Alpha Bank AE mortgage covered bonds to Caa2 from B1 Moody's cuts National Bank of Greece covered bonds to Caa2 from B1 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 15
June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has