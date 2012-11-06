Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed LBBW's Viability Rating (VR)
at 'bbb-', its Support Rating at '1', Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+' and its
guaranteed obligations at 'AAA'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating reflects Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of
support for LBBW from its owners, in particular the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
(BW), which directly and indirectly holds a 40.534% stake, based on the strong
relationship between it and the bank. LBBW's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and
therefore sensitive to any change in Fitch's view regarding the ability or
propensity of LBBW's owners to support the bank.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
LBBW's VR is supported by improving capitalisation, including plans to convert
certain silent participations into Basel III-compliant Tier 1 instruments as
well as a continuing reduction in risk-weighted assets and the ring-fencing of
troubled assets. LBBW's well-entrenched regional franchise in the SME segment of
its home and neighbouring regions forms the base for the bank's sharpened
strategy, which focuses on client-driven business and winding down non-core
business activities built up in the years leading up to the crisis.
Combined with the requirements from the restructuring plan agreed with the
European Commission (EC) following state aid, Fitch expects its sharpened
strategy to significantly lower LBBW's risk profile and make the bank a more
stable credit. Any slippage in achieving this would be negative for the VR.
In Fitch's opinion, the bank's exposure to peripheral European sovereign debt,
which equalled 86% of Fitch core capital at end-H112, is one of the major
sources of credit risk. Concentrated exposures to more volatile industries and
some companies within those industries are high and expose the bank to event
risk.
To improve its capital buffers, LBBW has made good progress in the negotiations
with its owners to convert their silent partners' contributions into Basel III
Tier1 capital.
While the bank is somewhat reliant on wholesale funding, the investor base and
funding sources are well-diversified. With the balance sheet shrinking in size,
refinancing volumes have declined sharply in recent years. Additionally, LBBW's
close links to associated savings banks in BW have proved a reliable source of
funding.
LBBW's profit for H112 was down 50% yoy. The deterioration in operating
financial performance was driven by charges relating to the run-down of the
non-core credit investment portfolio and valuation adjustments on its core bond
portfolio and own debt. The volatility of these items makes it difficult to
assess the underlying profitability of the bank, in Fitch's opinion. However, a
sharpened strategic focus and cost reduction plans should help generate moderate
but more stable profits.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
LBBW's subordinated debt instruments, like those of other Landesbanks, are
notched from its IDR, which serves as an anchor rating. This differs from the VR
anchor rating used for most developed market banks, reflecting Fitch's view that
the strategic importance of LBBW to its state owner would mean that support
would extend to subordinated as well as senior debt if required.
The 'BBB+' subordinated debt rating is three notches below the Long-Term IDR.
One notch captures their subordination and two notches reflect Fitch's opinion
that there is still modest incremental non-performance risk relative to the
unsubordinated obligations of the issuers. While Fitch believes the likelihood
of support to still be high, there is a small possibility that the bank's owners
may somehow be prevented from supporting subordinated debt, for example by the
EC. There is some uncertainty about how any future EC state aid approval process
would play out should any extraordinary support from the bank's state owners be
required again. Potential banking union in Europe also presents a risk that
owners may be prevented from supporting subordinated debt.
The subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to any change in LBBW's IDR or in
any developments, for example with respect to banking union or resolution
legislation that would make it more difficult for state owners to support
subordinated debt.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
LBBW Dublin Management GmbH's long-term debt (issued by the former Sachsen LB
Europe plc) has been affirmed at 'AAA', based on the grandfathering of the
guarantee by the Free State of Saxony.
The rating actions are as follows:
LBBW:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' / 'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAA emr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
LBBW Dublin Management GmbH:
Grandfathered Long-term debt affirmed at 'AAA'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
