MILAN (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered to 'A+ (sf) from 'AA- (sf)' its credit ratings on Marche Mutui
Societa per la Cartolarizzazione S.r.l.'s class A2 and B notes. The class C
notes are unaffected by today's rating actions (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our Oct. 25, 2012 lowering of our rating on BNP
Paribas Securities Services (BNPPSS; A+/Negative/A-1), the bank account
provider in Marche Mutui Societa per la Cartolarizzazione, to 'A+/A-1' from
'AA-/A-1+' (see "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To Rising
Economic Risks").
In assessing the impact of BNPPSS' downgrade on our ratings on class A2 and B
notes, we have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk
Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).
When we fully reviewed Marche Mutui Societa per la Cartolarizzazione on April
13, 2012 and previously on Oct. 24, 2011 and July 4, 2011, we did not consider
the transaction documents relating to the bank account provider to be in line
with our then applicable (now superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria, which
created a weak link between our rating on the class A2 and B notes and our
rating on BNPPSS, as the bank account provider (see "S&P Resolves 171 European
Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria CreditWatch Placements (July 4, 2011
Review)," published on July 4, 2011, "Ratings Lowered In Italian RMBS
Transaction Marche Mutui Following The Downgrade Of BNP Paribas Securities
Services," published on Oct. 24, 2011, and "Rating Raised On Italian RMBS
Marche Mutui Societa per la Cartolarizzazione's Class C Notes; Classes A2 And
B Affirmed," published on April 13, 2012).
Accordingly, under our (now superseded) 2010 and our current 2012 counterparty
criteria, the ratings in this transaction cannot be higher than our long-term
issuer credit rating (ICR) on BNPPSS. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings
on Marche Mutui Societa per la Cartolarizzazione's class A2 and B notes to 'A+
(sf)' from 'AA- (sf)' in line with our long-term ICR on BNPPSS.
Marche Mutui Societa per la Cartolarizzazione is an Italian residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction that closed in March 2003 and
was originated by Banca delle Marche SpA.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an residential mortgage backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement
mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from
the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of
similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated
(including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available at
RATING LIST
Class Rating
To From
Marche Mutui Societa per la Cartolarizzazione S.r.l.
EUR344.4 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered
A2 A+ (sf) AA- (sf)
B A+ (sf) AA- (sf)
Rating Unaffected
C A+ (sf)