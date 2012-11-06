-- Boca Raton, Fla.-based Metropolitan Health Networks Inc. (NYSE: MDF) announced today that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Louisville, Ky.-based Humana Inc. (NYSR: HUM) for about $850 million. -- As a result, we are placing our 'B+' counterparty credit rating on MDF on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- At the same time, we are placing our 'BB-' senior secured debt rating on the company's first-lien term loan and revolver and the 'B-' senior secured debt rating on its second-lien term loan on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We will likely upgrade the ratings once the deal closes, which we expect by the end of the first-quarter 2013. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'B+' counterparty credit rating on Metropolitan Health Networks Inc. (MDF) on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we placed our 'BB-' senior secured debt rating on the company's first-lien term loan and revolver and the 'B-' senior secured debt rating on its second-lien term loan on CreditWatch with positive implications. "The CreditWatch placement reflects MDF's anticipated acquisition by a higher-rated entity, Humana Inc. (BBB/Positive/--), which will likely result in a three-notch or greater upgrade once the deal closes, depending on our application of our group methodology criteria," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Neal Freedman. "We generally view acquisitions as no more than strategically important, rather than core, within a new organization at least during the first year or two after the acquired company is operating in the group." We will likely upgrade the rating upon deal closing, which we expect by the end of first-quarter 2013. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor MDF's financial condition, as well as discuss MDF's strategic group status with Humana's management team. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 RATINGS LIST CreditWatch Action To From Metropolitan Health Networks Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Watch Positive B+/Stable CreditWatch Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Metropolitan Health Networks Inc. Sr sec 1st-lien term loan BB-/Watch Positive BB- Recovery Rating 2 Sr sec 2nd-lien ln B-/Watch Positive B- Recovery Rating 6