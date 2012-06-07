June 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded AyT Colaterales Global Empresas (CGE)
Serie Caja Navarra I's class A and B notes and removed them from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) and upgraded the class C and D notes. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The downgrade of the Class A and B notes to 'BBB+sf' is due to the counterparty
risk stemming from Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA;
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2'), which acts as account bank for the transaction. The
ratings initially assigned to the senior notes were based on covenants in the
transaction documentation which warranted the replacement or procurement of
eligible third-party guarantees upon the downgrade of the account bank below
'A'/'F1'. The Gestora has now communicated to Fitch that the remedial actions
outlined in the documentation with respect to the downgrade of the account bank
below 'A'/'F1' will not be implemented.
The account bank risk is significant for the transaction as the notes have
semi-annual payment dates, which would result in a substantial amount of
principal collections as well as the reserve fund being held with CECA. As a
result, Fitch has capped the rating of the notes at the account bank's rating.
The Negative Outlook on the notes also reflects the linkage.
The upgrade of the Class C notes to 'BBB+sf' (capped at CECA's rating) is due to
good asset performance and increased credit enhancement (CE) due to portfolio
deleveraging. The CE available to the class C notes is in excess of the agency's
'BBB+sf' loss expectations, but any further upgrade is constrained by CECA's
rating.
The upgrade of the Class D notes to 'BBsf' is due to increased credit protection
and the ability of the notes to withstand the agency's rating stresses. The
Stable Outlook on the notes is due to the underlying asset performance.
The transaction's performance has been stable since the last review. The 90+
delinquency rate is below 2% while current defaults account for 4% of the
outstanding portfolio balance. The reserve fund is currently underfunded at
EUR9.5m compared to the required amount of EUR12.4m. Borrower concentration is
steadily increasing as the portfolio deleverages, but it is covered by credit
enhancement levels on the notes.
AyT CGE Serie Caja Navarra I is a securitisation of Spanish SME loans issued
under the AyT Colaterales Global Empresas, FTA programme. Serie Caja Navarra I
was originated and is serviced by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Navarra
(now Banca Civica S.A., 'BBB'/RWP/'F3').
The rating actions are as follows:
Class A notes (ISIN ES0312214044): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'AAAsf', removed
from RWN; Negative Outlook
Class B notes (ISIN ES0312214051): downgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'Asf', removed
from RWN; Negative Outlook
Class C notes (ISIN ES0312214069): upgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'BBB-sf'; Negative
Outlook
Class D notes (ISIN ES0312214077): upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Stable Outlook
