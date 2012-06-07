(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On June 2, 2012, Assicurazioni Generali's board of directors removed
the group's CEO and proposed the nomination of Mario Greco as successor.
-- In our view, this event has created uncertainty surrounding Generali's
future strategic direction and could impede its ability to respond quickly to
its strategic challenges.
-- We are therefore placing the ratings on Generali and various
subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications pending a review of the
strategic, management, and governance developments at Generali, and the likely
impact of such developments on the company's strategic positioning, earnings,
and capitalization.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A' long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Italy-based
Assicurazioni Generali SpA (Generali) and its related "core" entities, as well
as various related issue ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
We also placed the 'A-' long-term ratings on "strategically important"
subsidiaries Generali PanEurope Ltd. and Deutsche Bausparkasse Badenia AG
(Badenia) on CreditWatch with negative implications, as the ratings on
strategically important subsidiaries remain capped one notch below the ratings
on the parent, according to our group methodology criteria. We have affirmed
the 'A-2' short-term rating on Badenia. We also placed the 'A' long-term
ratings on "non-strategically important" subsidiary Generali USA Life
Reassurance Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, we
placed the 'BBB+' ratings on Austria-based holding companies Generali Holding
Vienna AG and Generali Rueckversicherung AG on CreditWatch with negative
implications (see Ratings List below for all related rating actions).
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the removal of the CEO on
June 2, 2012 has created uncertainty regarding Generali's future strategic
direction. While the planned replacement CEO, Mario Greco, is reported to have
a good management track record, the change in leadership could weigh on
Generali's ability to respond quickly to strategic challenges from the
demanding and evolving economic environment. These challenges include
Generali's ability to rebuild its capitalization and improve its financial
flexibility, both of which we view as weaknesses relative to the current
rating. Furthermore, the unexpected change in CEO could, in our view, indicate
potential governance issues.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch placement indicates our view that there is a one-in-two chance
that we could lower the ratings on Generali, most likely by one notch. We
expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next three
months.
We could lower the ratings on Generali if, following discussions with
Generali's management, we consider that potential strategic actions by
Generali, compounded by an unfavorable economic and financial environment,
were to delay the recovery of Generali's financial profile (particularly in
terms of its capital adequacy) compared with our previous expectations (see
"Assicurazioni Generali, Core Entities Downgraded To 'A' After Adverse Market
Conditions Weaken Capital; Outlook Stable," published on Jan. 27, 2012, on
RatingsDirect). Depending on the outcome of our discussions, we could
alternatively affirm the ratings at current levels.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
INA ASSITALIA SpA
Generali Vie
Generali Versicherung AG
Generali USA Life Reassurance Co.
Generali Lebensversicherung AG
Generali IARD
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG
Cosmos Versicherung AG
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs AG
Central Krankenversicherung AG
Alleanza Toro S.p.A
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/--
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
INA ASSITALIA SpA
Generali Vie
Generali Versicherung AG
Generali USA Life Reassurance Co.
Generali Lebensversicherung AG
Generali IARD
Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG
Generali (U.S. branch)
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG
Cosmos Versicherung AG
Cosmos Lebensversicherungs AG
Central Krankenversicherung AG
Alleanza Toro S.p.A
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG
AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG
AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/--
Deutsche Bausparkasse Badenia AG
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/A-2
Generali Holding Vienna AG
Generali Rueckversicherung AG
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Stable/--
Generali PanEurope Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/--
Assicurazioni Generali SpA
Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A-
Subordinated BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+
Junior Subordinated BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Generali Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured* A-/Watch Neg A-
Junior Subordinated* BBB/Watch Neg BBB
*Guaranteed by Assicurazioni Generali SpA.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)