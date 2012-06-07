(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- On June 2, 2012, Assicurazioni Generali's board of directors removed the group's CEO and proposed the nomination of Mario Greco as successor. -- In our view, this event has created uncertainty surrounding Generali's future strategic direction and could impede its ability to respond quickly to its strategic challenges. -- We are therefore placing the ratings on Generali and various subsidiaries on CreditWatch with negative implications pending a review of the strategic, management, and governance developments at Generali, and the likely impact of such developments on the company's strategic positioning, earnings, and capitalization. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'A' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Italy-based Assicurazioni Generali SpA (Generali) and its related "core" entities, as well as various related issue ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also placed the 'A-' long-term ratings on "strategically important" subsidiaries Generali PanEurope Ltd. and Deutsche Bausparkasse Badenia AG (Badenia) on CreditWatch with negative implications, as the ratings on strategically important subsidiaries remain capped one notch below the ratings on the parent, according to our group methodology criteria. We have affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating on Badenia. We also placed the 'A' long-term ratings on "non-strategically important" subsidiary Generali USA Life Reassurance Co. on CreditWatch with negative implications. In addition, we placed the 'BBB+' ratings on Austria-based holding companies Generali Holding Vienna AG and Generali Rueckversicherung AG on CreditWatch with negative implications (see Ratings List below for all related rating actions). Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects our view that the removal of the CEO on June 2, 2012 has created uncertainty regarding Generali's future strategic direction. While the planned replacement CEO, Mario Greco, is reported to have a good management track record, the change in leadership could weigh on Generali's ability to respond quickly to strategic challenges from the demanding and evolving economic environment. These challenges include Generali's ability to rebuild its capitalization and improve its financial flexibility, both of which we view as weaknesses relative to the current rating. Furthermore, the unexpected change in CEO could, in our view, indicate potential governance issues. CreditWatch The CreditWatch placement indicates our view that there is a one-in-two chance that we could lower the ratings on Generali, most likely by one notch. We expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement within the next three months. We could lower the ratings on Generali if, following discussions with Generali's management, we consider that potential strategic actions by Generali, compounded by an unfavorable economic and financial environment, were to delay the recovery of Generali's financial profile (particularly in terms of its capital adequacy) compared with our previous expectations (see "Assicurazioni Generali, Core Entities Downgraded To 'A' After Adverse Market Conditions Weaken Capital; Outlook Stable," published on Jan. 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Depending on the outcome of our discussions, we could alternatively affirm the ratings at current levels. Related Criteria And Research -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Criteria Update: Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb 11, 2003 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Assicurazioni Generali SpA INA ASSITALIA SpA Generali Vie Generali Versicherung AG Generali USA Life Reassurance Co. Generali Lebensversicherung AG Generali IARD Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG Envivas Krankenversicherung AG Cosmos Versicherung AG Cosmos Lebensversicherungs AG Central Krankenversicherung AG Alleanza Toro S.p.A Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/-- Assicurazioni Generali SpA INA ASSITALIA SpA Generali Vie Generali Versicherung AG Generali USA Life Reassurance Co. Generali Lebensversicherung AG Generali IARD Generali Deutschland Pensionskasse AG Generali (U.S. branch) Envivas Krankenversicherung AG Cosmos Versicherung AG Cosmos Lebensversicherungs AG Central Krankenversicherung AG Alleanza Toro S.p.A Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG AachenMuenchener Versicherung AG AachenMuenchener Lebensversicherung AG Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A/Watch Neg/-- A/Stable/-- Deutsche Bausparkasse Badenia AG Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Certificate Of Deposit A-/Watch Neg/A-2 A-/A-2 Generali Holding Vienna AG Generali Rueckversicherung AG Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB+/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB+/Watch Neg/-- BBB+/Stable/-- Generali PanEurope Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/-- Assicurazioni Generali SpA Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A- Subordinated BBB+/Watch Neg BBB+ Junior Subordinated BBB/Watch Neg BBB Generali Finance B.V. Senior Unsecured* A-/Watch Neg A- Junior Subordinated* BBB/Watch Neg BBB *Guaranteed by Assicurazioni Generali SpA. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)