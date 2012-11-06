-- Private equity firm TPG Capital L.P. is acquiring U.S.-based
FleetPride Corp. The name of the new rated entity will change to Fastlane
Holding Co. Inc.
-- Debt financing for the acquisition, consisting of a $150 million ABL
revolving credit facility, a $425 million first-lien term loan, and a $200
million second-lien term loan, will increase leverage significantly.
-- Consequently, we are assigning a 'B' corporate credit rating to
Fastlane Holding Co. Inc. and are withdrawing our 'B+' rating on FleetPride
Corp. The 'B' rating is lower than the 'B+' on FleetPride Corp. because it is
our view that the leverage for the business will increase significantly.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that demand for truck
parts will move in line with economic activity, but we are concerned that
economic growth will slow somewhat in 2013.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it assigned a 'B' corporate credit rating to Fastlane Holding
Co. Inc. and withdrew the 'B+' rating on FleetPride Corp., the formerly rated
entity. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue-level
rating and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $425 first-lien term
loan, and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's
proposed $200 million second-lien term loan. Subsidiary FPC Holdings Inc. is
issuing the debt. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for
average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. A '6' recovery rating
indicates our expectation for negligible recovery (0%-10%).
Our rating on The Woodlands, Texas-based Fastlane reflects Standard & Poor's
view of the company's financial risk profile as now "highly leveraged." "The
debt financing arising from the acquisition by private equity firm TPG Capital
L.P., will increase Fastlane's leverage significantly and cause the company's
credit metrics to fall outside of our expectations for a 'B+' corporate credit
rating (leverage at or below 5x)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Lawrence Orlowski.
On Oct. 9, 2012, TPG announced that it was acquiring the company from
Investcorp S.A. and minority partner Ridgemont Equity Partners. The financing
for the merger will consist of $150 million asset-based revolving credit
facility that expires in 2017, a $425 million first-lien term loan that
expires in 2019, and a $200 million second-lien term loan that expires in
2020.
We believe demand for heavy-duty truck parts will continue rising in North
America, in part because of a modest recovery in the economy and the
historically high average age of the truck fleets, which increases the need
for maintenance and replacement parts. Moreover, as revenue has increased,
profitability has expanded through the company's ability to control operating
costs. We expect adjusted EBITDA margins will exceed 11% in 2012 and that free
cash flow will be positive.
The ratings on private-equity-owned Fastlane also reflect its "weak" business
risk profile, given its exposure to the cycles of the general economic
conditions in the United States; a fiercely competitive pricing environment;
and its narrow scope of operations. Fastlane is the largest independent
distributor of aftermarket heavy-duty truck and trailer parts in the U.S. We
believe its revenues are more than 4.5x those of its next-largest competitor,
but its market share is still only about 4% of the very fragmented market.
Fastlane is the only truck parts distributor with a substantial national
presence and comprehensive product offering, serving many customers in diverse
end markets. This offers some protection if adverse circumstances hurt a
single customer or market segment.
We view Fastlane pricing power as improving because management has taken
actions to improve pricing discipline across its network of stores and to
expand its private label business. Fastlane has a diverse supplier base: The
largest supplier provides no more than 7% of its cost of goods sold. Still,
the company's narrow scope and small size relative to its overall market make
it vulnerable to downturns in the business cycle.
We estimate the long-term annual growth rate for the replacement parts
industry will be about 2.5%, helped by the nondiscretionary nature of parts
replacement and expectations for continued growth in ton-miles driven.
However, we believe the gradually aging truck fleets in the U.S. could help
support strong replacement sales, but only if freight tonnage continues to
improve, allowing shippers to use more of their existing equipment.
Aftermarket demand for heavy-duty truck parts historically has been more
stable than demand for original-equipment vehicles. Revenue is generally
predictable because demand follows the size of the installed truck base, which
is large, and the number of ton-miles driven, which depends on the country's
economic health. In September 2012, the seasonally adjusted truck tonnage
index increased 0.4% sequentially and 2.4% year over year.
Net sales were $227.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2012, up 10.3%
from the same quarter one year ago. Incremental sales from nine businesses
acquired since Jan. 1, 2011, contributed $13.9 million in revenue, while
organic revenue rose because of a 3.7% rise in same-store sales. In
second-quarter 2012, the gross margin was 35%, compared with 35.1% one year
earlier.
We believe Fastlane has "adequate" sources of liquidity to cover its needs in
the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. Our assessment
of the company's liquidity incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We expect Fastlane's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility
availability, to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more
than 15%.
-- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
Liquidity sources included cash and equivalents of $36.2 million as of June
30, 2012. We estimate availability under the new $150 million asset-based
revolving credit facility to be about $135 million. We expect Fastlane to
generate positive free cash flow in 2012 and to continue using a large portion
of its free cash flow for debt reduction and acquisitions.
Under the ABL revolving credit facility, there is a springing minimum fixed
charge coverage ratio of 1x if excess availability and cash in certain
accounts fall below the greater of either 10% of the less, or the borrowing
base and the total commitment, and $10 million. Under the first-lien and
second-lien term loans, there are no financial covenants.
Debt maturities are minimal until late 2017 and beyond. The asset-based
lending (ABL) revolver expires in November 2017, the $425 million term loan
expires in November 2019, and the $200 million second-lien term loan expires
in May 2020.
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Fastlane
to be published after this report on RatingsDirect.
Our rating outlook on Fastlane is stable. We expect demand for truck parts to
move in line with economic activity. However, we are concerned that economic
growth will slow somewhat in 2013. Furthermore, as a result of the refinancing
relating to the TPG acquisition, we expect leverage to be above 5x on a
sustained basis, in line with our expectations for the 'B' rating.
We could raise the rating if leverage were to move below 5x on a sustained
basis. Stronger-than-expected economic growth could contribute to more miles
driven and, therefore, more robust demand for heavy-duty truck parts.
Moreover, a slower pace of acquisitions could mean that the company would be
less likely to use its revolving credit facility to fund such activities and
therefore would reduce leverage in the future. Additionally, we would be
unlikely to raise the rating above a 'B+' as long as the company remains
controlled by a financial sponsor because of our assumption that financial
policies will remain focused on returning capital to the owners.
We could lower the ratings if demand begins to fall again rather than
stabilize, if pricing becomes depressed, or if operational inefficiencies
arise that significantly weaken the company's credit measures. For instance,
we could lower the ratings if we believe debt to EBITDA will move above 6x on
a sustained basis or if the covenant cushion erodes. This could occur if
revenue were flat and gross margins moved below 34% in 2013. We could also
lower the ratings if the company begins to use cash in its operations because
of lower demand, instead of generating cash by managing working capital, or if
the company were to add debt to pay a dividend to its financial sponsor.
RATINGS LIST
New Ratings
Fastlane Holding Co. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
FPC Holdings Inc.
$425 mil. first-lien term loan B
Recovery Rating 4
$200 mil. second-lien term loan CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
FleetPride Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating NR B+/Stable/--
