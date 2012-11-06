Overview
-- Sweden-based bus services provider Nobina AB recently completed its
refinancing through a debt-to-equity swap, involving debt reduction and the
issue of a new five-year bond issue.
-- We consider that the refinancing has somewhat improved Nobina's
capital structure through a reduced debt maturity profile, and helped to
marginally reduce its annual interest payments.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on
Nobina to 'B' from 'SD' (selective default).
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Nobina's revised bond
payment terms will support its debt service profile in the near to medium term.
Rating Action
On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on Sweden-based bus services provider Nobina AB and
its subordinated holding company Nobina Europe Holding AB (collectively
Nobina) to 'B' from 'SD' (selective default). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade follows Nobina's announcement outlining the final terms of the
refinancing of its EUR85 million senior secured notes. The refinancing involves
a debt-to-equity swap, with about Swedish krona (SEK) 180 million (25%) of the
old senior secured notes being converted into shares in Nobina. The remaining
amount of about SEK550 million was primarily refinanced through a new Swedish
krona-denominated bond that Nobina issued in the Nordic market. The annual
coupon on the bond is 11% and its duration is five years, but it includes an
option for Nobina to redeem it throughout that time.
We believe that the transaction has marginally improved the company's
leverage, and enhanced its liquidity profile and financial flexibility,
eliminating any major bond debt maturities until 2017. The transactions will
also eliminate Nobina's exposure to exchange-rate fluctuations on the senior
secured notes, and reduce its annual interest payments, albeit by a small
amount, due to a lower bond amount.
Although we believe that the transactions have improved Nobina's financial
risk profile, it nevertheless remains "highly leveraged" according to our
classifications. Our base-case scenario envisages that Nobina's cash flow
credit measures will improve gradually over the medium term, primarily through
an increase in cash flows due to enhanced profitability and to a lesser
extent, a lower interest burden. We forecast that, in the 12 months to Feb.
28, 2013, credit ratios pro forma for the transactions will strengthen to a
Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of
13.0% from 10.4% in the previous year. However, we anticipate key leverage
measures will deteriorate due to anticipated increases in financial leases. As
such, we anticipate that adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase to 6.5x
compared with about 5.8x in the previous year.
The rating on Nobina continues to be constrained by our view of the group's
highly leveraged financial risk profile and "aggressive" financial policy,
"less than adequate" liquidity, as well as its "weak" business risk profile.
In our view, the main factors constraining the rating are Nobina's high
financial leverage and its relatively low profit margin, which partly reflects
its participation in competitive tenders in the regulated Nordic bus markets.
These constraints are mitigated to a degree by Nobina's predictable
revenue-generating activities and competitive position as the leading provider
of contractual passenger bus transportation in the Nordic region. Nobina
generates about 90% of its revenues from regulated bus operations, underpinned
by medium-term contracts granted directly by public authorities.
In the first half of financial 2013 (ended Aug. 31, 2012), Nobina reported
relatively stable sales of SEK3.54 billion (about EUR400 million), compared with
SEK3.55 billion a year earlier. We note that positive price and volume growth
was offset by a net reduction in revenues from new and ended contracts.
Operating profit in the first half of financial 2013 increased 16% to SEK148
million from SEK127 million a year earlier. Of the 16%, operating profit from
total regional traffic increased 13% to SEK151 million from SEK133 million,
while that from inter-regional traffic remained stable at SEK13 million. The
improved performance of the regional traffic division resulted primarily from
strong growth in the Swedish and Finnish operations, while cash flows from the
inter-regional division were constrained by shorter journeys and price
pressure.
In the first half of financial 2013, Nobina's reported cash flow from
operations (after interest paid) increased to SEK315 million, from SEK104
million a year earlier, primarily because of enhanced earnings and positive
working capital inflows.
Liquidity
Post refinancing we assess Nobina's liquidity as "less than adequate" under
our criteria. While the refinancing has improved Nobina's liquidity position
and extended its debt maturity profile, we view the group's aggressive
financial policy as a constraint for its overall liquidity profile.
Under our liquidity analysis, we forecast that sources of liquidity will
exceed uses by less than 1.2x over the next two years. Over this 12 month
period ending September 2013, we calculate sources of liquidity totaling
approximately SEK2 billion:
-- Unrestricted cash of about SEK150 million;
-- FFO of about SEK475 million;
-- Undrawn credit facilities, including a receivables discounting
facility, of SEK300 million; and
-- Finance leases of SEK800-1,100 million.
Uses of liquidity consist of working capital needs, namely, capital
expenditure and finance lease payments of SEK1.7 billion.
Recovery analysis
The EUR63.75 million SEK-denominated 11% exchange notes due 2017 (the exchange
notes) have an issue rating of 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating.
The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average
(30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default.
The ratings on the exchange notes are supported by our belief that, in the
event of a default, the group would be reorganized as a going concern with a
restructuring likely facilitated by a large overlap of shareholder and
noteholder investor bases. The ratings are constrained by the notes'
subordination to a large amount of finance leases and prior-ranking receivable
financing facility and our expectation that the pool of assets securing the
notes will continue to be depleted over time.
We believe that the position of the exchange notes is substantially similar to
that of the previous notes, except that they will be subordinated to a new
SEK50 million revolving credit facility. We view the terms of the exchange
notes' documentation as typical for this type of issuance. That said, the
documentation includes an early redemption clause, whereby, in the event that
the company has more than SEK125 million cash as of Dec. 31, the noteholders
have the possibility to get a part of the notes reduced for up to the amount
of cash that is in excess of SEK125 million.
For the purpose of our recovery analysis, we have simulated a default
scenario. In this case, a combination of weaker operating performance,
increased mismatches in costs, and increasing interest burden on the financial
leasing liabilities, leads to debt restructuring before the notes' maturity.
Under this scenario, we simulate a default in 2015. At the point of default,
we believe that the group would be reorganized as a going concern.
In our view, the intrinsic value of the unpledged assets will decline in the
next few years as a result of asset depreciation and the replacement of
fully-owned buses by leased buses. In this circumstance we believe that
fundamental recovery prospects in a liquidation scenario could fall to less
than 30%. However, we believe that noteholders would more likely agree to an
informal restructuring, given the crossover of debt and equity investors, and,
accordingly, we believe that the recovery prospects for the note holders would
exceed 30%.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Nobina's improved bond repayment
profile will support its debt service and ongoing operational needs in the
near to medium term. The outlook also reflects our view of Nobina's
anticipated operational and financial performance, and the resilience of its
contractual cash flows. We consider ratios of FFO to adjusted debt of more
than 10% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 7x to be commensurate with
the rating.
We could take a negative rating action if the group's trading performance
deteriorates, liquidity position weakens, or if credit ratios soften to below
the levels we consider commensurate for the current ratings.
Conversely, we could take a positive rating action if Nobina improves its
profitability and cash generation, and consequently, its credit ratios. We
typically consider a sustained ratio of FFO to adjusted debt in excess of 15%,
debt to EBITDA of less than 5x, and adequate liquidity to be commensurate with
a 'B+' rating.
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Nobina AB
Nobina Europe Holding AB
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- SD
