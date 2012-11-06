Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' issue rating to the proposed EUR275 million senior secured notes due 2019 to be issued by Italian bottle closures manufacturer Guala Closures SpA (Guala; B/Stable/--). At the same time, we assigned our '3' recovery rating to the notes, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Although the recovery prospects nominally exceed 70%, we cap the recovery rating at '3', because we view the insolvency regime in Italy as relatively unfavorable for creditors. The recovery rating on the EUR200 million senior unsecured notes is unchanged at '6'. The recovery rating of '3' on the proposed senior secured notes reflects our understanding that Guala will use the proceeds of the proposed notes to fully repay its outstanding EUR262 million senior secured bank facilities, comprising a revolving credit facility (RCF), an acquisition facility, and term loans A, B, and C. At the same time, the company will issue a new EUR75 million super senior RCF, to which we have not assigned a rating. RECOVERY ANALYSIS The proposed EUR275 million senior secured notes will rank structurally and contractually senior to the existing EUR200 million senior unsecured notes due 2018. According to the intercreditor agreement, the proposed term notes will rank junior to the new super senior RCF due 2017. The proposed notes are guaranteed and secured on the same basis as the new super senior RCF. Our 'B' issue and '3' recovery ratings on the proposed senior secured notes are underpinned by our valuation of Guala as a going concern and by the amount of subordinated debt ranking below the notes, which creates a surety cushion. This is tempered by the amount of debt ranking ahead of the proposed notes (the super senior RCF and debt at the subsidiary level), by some material debt baskets that the notes' documentation permits, and by the security package being limited to share pledges and some assets. Furthermore, we consider that the Italian insolvency regime is less creditor-friendly than other jurisdictions in Western Europe. Our recovery rating on the existing unsecured notes is constrained at '6' by these notes' unsecured nature and their position at the bottom of the creditors' waterfall. The lenders of the new super senior RCF lenders and the proposed EUR275 million senior secured noteholders have a first-lien claim on the shares in most of Guala's material subsidiaries, some pledges over intellectual property, and over some assets (limited by Italian law). They further benefit from guarantees from material subsidiaries representing at least 60% of the group's EBITDA. The RCF lenders benefit from some additional "privilegio speciale" or special privilege guarantees from Guala. The proposed senior secured notes' documentation restricts, among other things, Guala's ability to raise additional debt, pay dividends, sell certain assets, or merge with other entities. However, the documentation for the proposed notes allows Guala to raise new debt if the fixed-charge coverage ratio is greater than 2.0x (compared with 1.95x pro forma for the refinancing). The documentation allows the issue of additional secured debt if the consolidated secured leverage ratio is less than 3.0x (compared with 2.94x pro forma for the refinancing). However, these covenants do not prevent the company from raising some additional debt. This includes, among other things: -- A credit facility basket of up to EUR100 million (including the EUR75 million super senior RCF); -- A capital lease basket of up to the greater of EUR25 million or 3% of total assets; -- An overdraft/working capital facility basket of EUR20 million; -- Up to EUR40 million of debt issued by non-guarantor subsidiaries; and -- A general debt basket of EUR25 million, as well as a EUR10 million liens to secure indebtedness. Furthermore, the proposed notes' documentation contains: -- A change-of-control clause; -- A cross default clause (for any amount of more than EUR20 million); -- Restrictions on transactions with affiliates and asset sales; and -- Limitations on restricted payments (including dividend payments and the redemption of capital stocks). The documentation also permits Guala to raise and draw a receivables securitization facility (of an undetermined amount), which, if used, would erode the enterprise value available for creditors at default. The proposed notes' documentation does not contain maintenance financial covenants. Similarly, the documentation on the new super senior RCF does not include maintenance covenants, but it does include incurrence covenants, which are the same as for the proposed notes. It also contains a change-of-control clause, a stop-drawdown clause (if the senior secured leverage ratio is greater than 4.5x), and a springing maturity clause. The latter allows Guala to repay the RCF three months before the proposed senior secured notes mature. The documentation governing the existing senior unsecured notes contains nonfinancial covenants restricting changes of control, asset disposals, mergers, acquisitions, and dividend payments, although these restrictions are subject to some carve-outs. The incurrence of additional indebtedness is restricted and subject to compliance with a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2.0x and the incurrence of additional senior secured indebtedness subject to compliance with a senior secured leverage ratio of 2.5x. However, these covenants do not prevent Guala from raising some additional debt, including debt ranking ahead of the proposed notes. This includes, among other things, a capital lease basket of up to the greater of EUR25 million or 3% of the total assets, an overdraft/working capital facility basket of EUR10 million, and a general debt basket of EUR25 million. To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We base our default scenario on our assumption of pressure on revenues stemming from the loss of key customers and a fiercely competitive environment, and diminishing margins due to increases in raw material prices. Under this hypothetical scenario, we calculate that Guala would default in 2015. At the point of default, our projections show that EBITDA would decline to about EUR70 million. Our estimate of the stressed enterprise value at default is about EUR350 million, translating into a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5x. We then deduct priority liabilities of about EUR105 million, consisting of enforcement costs, finance leases, debt at the subsidiary level, and the super senior RCF. We consider the RCF to be partially drawn at the hypothetical point of default, due to the stop-drawdown clause. Assuming EUR285 million outstanding at default (including six months of prepetition interest), we forecast coverage in the 50%-70% range, which results in our recovery rating of '3'. Although the recovery prospects nominally exceed 70%, we cap the recovery rating at '3' to reflect our view of the insolvency regime in Italy as relatively unfavorable for creditors. This leaves no value for the existing EUR200 million senior unsecured notes, translating into a recovery rating of '6' on these notes. 