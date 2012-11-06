Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'B' issue rating to the proposed EUR275 million senior secured notes due 2019 to
be issued by Italian bottle closures manufacturer Guala Closures SpA (Guala;
B/Stable/--). At the same time, we assigned our '3' recovery rating to the
notes, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event
of a payment default. Although the recovery prospects nominally exceed 70%, we
cap the recovery rating at '3', because we view the insolvency regime in Italy
as relatively unfavorable for creditors.
The recovery rating on the EUR200 million senior unsecured notes is unchanged at
'6'.
The recovery rating of '3' on the proposed senior secured notes reflects our
understanding that Guala will use the proceeds of the proposed notes to fully
repay its outstanding EUR262 million senior secured bank facilities, comprising
a revolving credit facility (RCF), an acquisition facility, and term loans A,
B, and C. At the same time, the company will issue a new EUR75 million super
senior RCF, to which we have not assigned a rating.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
The proposed EUR275 million senior secured notes will rank structurally and
contractually senior to the existing EUR200 million senior unsecured notes due
2018. According to the intercreditor agreement, the proposed term notes will
rank junior to the new super senior RCF due 2017. The proposed notes are
guaranteed and secured on the same basis as the new super senior RCF.
Our 'B' issue and '3' recovery ratings on the proposed senior secured notes
are underpinned by our valuation of Guala as a going concern and by the amount
of subordinated debt ranking below the notes, which creates a surety cushion.
This is tempered by the amount of debt ranking ahead of the proposed notes
(the super senior RCF and debt at the subsidiary level), by some material debt
baskets that the notes' documentation permits, and by the security package
being limited to share pledges and some assets. Furthermore, we consider that
the Italian insolvency regime is less creditor-friendly than other
jurisdictions in Western Europe.
Our recovery rating on the existing unsecured notes is constrained at '6' by
these notes' unsecured nature and their position at the bottom of the
creditors' waterfall.
The lenders of the new super senior RCF lenders and the proposed EUR275 million
senior secured noteholders have a first-lien claim on the shares in most of
Guala's material subsidiaries, some pledges over intellectual property, and
over some assets (limited by Italian law). They further benefit from
guarantees from material subsidiaries representing at least 60% of the group's
EBITDA. The RCF lenders benefit from some additional "privilegio speciale" or
special privilege guarantees from Guala.
The proposed senior secured notes' documentation restricts, among other
things, Guala's ability to raise additional debt, pay dividends, sell certain
assets, or merge with other entities. However, the documentation for the
proposed notes allows Guala to raise new debt if the fixed-charge coverage
ratio is greater than 2.0x (compared with 1.95x pro forma for the
refinancing). The documentation allows the issue of additional secured debt if
the consolidated secured leverage ratio is less than 3.0x (compared with 2.94x
pro forma for the refinancing).
However, these covenants do not prevent the company from raising some
additional debt. This includes, among other things:
-- A credit facility basket of up to EUR100 million (including the EUR75
million super senior RCF);
-- A capital lease basket of up to the greater of EUR25 million or 3% of
total assets;
-- An overdraft/working capital facility basket of EUR20 million;
-- Up to EUR40 million of debt issued by non-guarantor subsidiaries; and
-- A general debt basket of EUR25 million, as well as a EUR10 million liens
to secure indebtedness.
Furthermore, the proposed notes' documentation contains:
-- A change-of-control clause;
-- A cross default clause (for any amount of more than EUR20 million);
-- Restrictions on transactions with affiliates and asset sales; and
-- Limitations on restricted payments (including dividend payments and
the redemption of capital stocks).
The documentation also permits Guala to raise and draw a receivables
securitization facility (of an undetermined amount), which, if used, would
erode the enterprise value available for creditors at default. The proposed
notes' documentation does not contain maintenance financial covenants.
Similarly, the documentation on the new super senior RCF does not include
maintenance covenants, but it does include incurrence covenants, which are the
same as for the proposed notes. It also contains a change-of-control clause, a
stop-drawdown clause (if the senior secured leverage ratio is greater than
4.5x), and a springing maturity clause. The latter allows Guala to repay the
RCF three months before the proposed senior secured notes mature.
The documentation governing the existing senior unsecured notes contains
nonfinancial covenants restricting changes of control, asset disposals,
mergers, acquisitions, and dividend payments, although these restrictions are
subject to some carve-outs. The incurrence of additional indebtedness is
restricted and subject to compliance with a fixed-charge coverage ratio of
2.0x and the incurrence of additional senior secured indebtedness subject to
compliance with a senior secured leverage ratio of 2.5x. However, these
covenants do not prevent Guala from raising some additional debt, including
debt ranking ahead of the proposed notes. This includes, among other things, a
capital lease basket of up to the greater of EUR25 million or 3% of the total
assets, an overdraft/working capital facility basket of EUR10 million, and a
general debt basket of EUR25 million.
To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. We base
our default scenario on our assumption of pressure on revenues stemming from
the loss of key customers and a fiercely competitive environment, and
diminishing margins due to increases in raw material prices. Under this
hypothetical scenario, we calculate that Guala would default in 2015. At the
point of default, our projections show that EBITDA would decline to about EUR70
million.
Our estimate of the stressed enterprise value at default is about EUR350
million, translating into a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5x. We then deduct
priority liabilities of about EUR105 million, consisting of enforcement costs,
finance leases, debt at the subsidiary level, and the super senior RCF. We
consider the RCF to be partially drawn at the hypothetical point of default,
due to the stop-drawdown clause.
Assuming EUR285 million outstanding at default (including six months of
prepetition interest), we forecast coverage in the 50%-70% range, which
results in our recovery rating of '3'. Although the recovery prospects
nominally exceed 70%, we cap the recovery rating at '3' to reflect our view of
the insolvency regime in Italy as relatively unfavorable for creditors.
This leaves no value for the existing EUR200 million senior unsecured notes,
translating into a recovery rating of '6' on these notes.
