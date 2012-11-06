Nov 6 - Earnings pressure is increasing at Australian banks in FY13 as cost
management becomes a key focus, Fitch Ratings says. Recent sound results at the
big four banks support ratings that are high compared with those in many other
countries, but asset quality and revenue growth are building as challenges.
From the perspective of asset quality, the best point in the credit cycle is now
behind the Australian banks. Early signs of deterioration are emerging in
lending to domestic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, retail and
tourism - which are exposed to the strong Australian dollar.
We expect to see a slight increase in loan impairment charges in FY13 from
cyclical lows as the broader economy adjusts to the slowdown in China and the
domestic mining boom. However, it is unlikely that asset quality indicators will
deteriorate significantly - so long as there are no unexpected shocks to the
economy, with unemployment staying at relatively low levels and the authorities
retaining some policy flexibility.
Net interest margins at the Australian banks are declining with the NIM for the
four major banks falling an average 7bp in FY12. Domestic retail operations have
been more affected. While the margins remain healthy compared with international
peers, we expect the downward trend to persist as competition for deposits and
good quality assets pushes up funding costs and pressures asset margins.
In the past two years banks have protected margins by re-pricing assets. But
raising spreads is difficult when the banks are competing for loan growth in a
subdued credit environment. Low credit growth, coupled with declining margins,
will reduce revenue growth. This will be partly offset by cost-cutting measures.
To some extent, recurrent revenue from insurance and wealth management business
could absorb some pressure as these income streams are less correlated to credit
growth.
The banks have built sizeable capital buffers over the past four years, leaving
them better placed to deal with a slowdown in the Australian economy. Dependence
on external wholesale market funding remains a risk for the banks, though one
that is diminishing. Australian banks are gradually improving the stability of
their funding sources as they increase customer deposits and reduce use of
offshore wholesale funding. Loans/deposits improved by seven percentage points
on average for the large four Australian banks in FY12, to 143%. Structural
factors prevent a faster reshaping of funding profiles.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.