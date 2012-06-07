June 7 - Fitch Ratings says that under its updated base case, the Spanish
banking system will need additional capital requirements of between EUR50bn and
EUR60bn to cover potential stressed losses on the domestic loan portfolio. Under
a more extreme scenario, based on what occurred in Ireland, these amounts rise
to between EUR90bn and EUR100bn. In both scenarios, this arises from the taking
of upfront stressed losses, net of taxes, and without taking into account
pre-impairment profits.
Over the past few years, Spanish banks have been increasing provisioning and
improving capital levels. The Spanish government has passed legislation in 2012
imposing more demanding coverage levels on banks' real estate (RE) exposures
through income statement provisions and capital buffers (see "Higher Real Estate
Coverage for Spanish Banks" dated 22 March 2012 on www.fitchratings.com.) This
is in addition to the stricter capital requirements required in 2011 (see "More
Stringent Capital Requirements for Spanish Banks" dated 1 March 2011 on
www.fitchratings.com.). Fitch's base case and Irish stress scenarios capture
these same concepts by stressing asset quality and calculating stressed losses
for the different asset classes while achieving higher capital ratios.
The front-loading of stressed losses is likely to be viewed by the markets as
prudent and appropriate in order to address declining market confidence in the
sector. In Fitch's view, the probability of these severe losses materialising is
growing and a near-term recapitalisation plan is increasingly likely to be
needed for the more exposed banks in order to try to improve confidence.
The stress tests update previously published stress tests conducted in March
2011 and July 2010. While maintaining the same target equity-to-total assets
ratio, Fitch has revised its stress scenarios to factor in the continued
strained macro economic conditions in Spain, further asset quality deterioration
(mainly in the RE sector), the ongoing eurozone crisis, which has contributed to
heightened market risk aversion over Spanish debt, and the need for substantial
support for a number of Spanish banks since July 2011. Of this support, the most
important is the recent EUR19bn state rescue package requested by the Board of
Directors of Banco Financiero y de Ahorros, S.A., the parent of Bankia, S.A.
In both the base case and the Irish stress case, Fitch estimates the amount of
capital needed to reach a common equity-to-total assets ratio of 6.5% at
end-2011 (equivalent to a core capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio of 10%
Fitch estimates), once stressed losses, net of tax and existing loan loss
reserves, are deducted from equity (which includes mandatory convertible
securities and EUR15bn of FROB funds already injected). The stresses assume
probability of defaults (PDs) based on a multiple of non-performing loans (NPLs)
and apply stressed loss given defaults (LGDs) to arrive at the stressed loss
figure.
The stress tests are based on an aggregate loan portfolio of EUR1,783bn at
year-end 2011 as reported by Bank of Spain statistics and EUR88bn in foreclosed
assets. NPLs for the domestic loan portfolio grew by EUR32bn between end-2010
and end-2011 to EUR140bn. Given the sharp deterioration in asset quality and the
worsening macro environment in Spain, Fitch has increased its NPL multipliers
and its LGDs, particularly for the RE sector.
Fitch estimates that losses on the domestic loan portfolio would total EUR230bn
under the base case and EUR295bn under the Irish case. Of these amounts,
EUR160bn and EUR187bn, respectively related to the RE and construction sectors
and included foreclosed property. A further EUR20bn and EUR40bn, respectively,
related to residential loans (mainly mortgages) for individuals. The difference
was corporate exposures, both large and small and medium-sized companies as well
as consumer loans.
The multipliers and the LGDs applied are particularly severe on banks' RE
exposures as these assets already reported very high NPL ratios at end-2011. By
type of RE loan, Fitch estimates that the average NPL at this date was: land
(36%), unfinished property (29%) and finished property (23%).
Banco Santander, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (including soon to be merged
Unnim) and Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (including the soon to be
merged Banca Civica) fare better under the stress tests that some of the
medium-sized banks and savings banks with high exposure to RE. These three large
Spanish banks have sufficient pre-impairment profit generation, reserves and
capital to withstand Fitch's stress scenarios and are therefore rated higher.
However, they are not immune from negative ratings pressure due to the
deteriorating economic situation and volatile market conditions in Spain. Fitch
expects to publish a comment on its updated stress tests over the next few days
and to review ratings in the near term where required.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Higher Real Estate Coverage for Spanish Banks - Amended
2012 Outlook: Major Spanish Banks
More Stringent Capital Requirements for Spanish Banks
Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring - Spain
Updated Stress Tests on Spanish Institutions' Domestic Loan Book: More Capital
Needed
Spanish Financial Institutions' Domestic Loan Book Stress Tests