REFILE-Trump administration orders review of landmark sage grouse plan

June 7 The Trump administration has ordered a review of sweeping federal land-use restrictions adopted in 2105 to safeguard the greater sage grouse, a once-ubiquitous prairie bird whose fate is tied to the health of America's vast but vanishing Western grasslands. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced the 60-day review of sage grouse conservation rules in a Wednesday conference call with reporters, saying Western governors have complained that federal implementation of the plan has