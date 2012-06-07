Overview
-- We believe Perpetual Energy Inc.'s near-term credit measures will
remain high, at or above 7x, despite a reduction of the company's debt through
2012 because depressed natural gas prices will continue to negatively affect
its operating cash flow.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Perpetual to
'B-' from 'B'.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' issue ratings on the company's senior
unsecured notes and revising the recovery rating on the notes to '4' from '5'.
-- We base the negative outlook on the assumption that Perpetual's
debt-to-EBITDAX ratios will continue to decline, and any reduction in the
company's borrowing base will pressure its less-than-adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit ratings on Calgary, Alta.-based Perpetual Energy Inc. to 'B-'
from 'B'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's
affirmed its 'B-' senior unsecured debt ratings on the company, and revised
its recovery rating on the notes to '4' from '5'.
The downgrade reflects our expectation that Perpetual's cash flow will
continue to deteriorate through 2012, due to sustained weak natural gas
prices, lack of high-priced gas hedges, and the company's high leveraged
costs. We are also aware that with lowering natural gas liquids (NGL;
especially the lighter end of the barrel) prices, Perpetual will not be able
to benefit from liquids production as we had originally expected. At our price
deck, we expect the company to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX about 7.3x and
less-than-adequate liquidity. In addition, any further reduction in the
borrowing facility might stress the less-than-adequate liquidity.
The revised recovery rating reflects our view of Perpetual's reduced borrowing
base (not rated) to C$140 million from C$170 million in April 2012. Because
the senior ranking credit facility now accounts for a lesser portion of our
estimated enterprise value, we believe there would be more potential recovery
available to the unsecured debtholders at the time of default.
Rationale
The ratings on Perpetual reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's
vulnerable business risk profile and highly leveraged financial risk profile
(as per criteria). The ratings also reflect what Standard & Poor's views as
Perpetual's weak credit measures, small and limited reserve base, meaningful
exposure to low natural gas prices, high-cost structure, and
less-than-adequate liquidity. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about
C$700 million in adjusted debt, which includes adjustments for convertible
debentures and asset-retirement obligations.
Perpetual is a small exploration and production company with most of its
shallow gas production from Alberta. The company is spending its 2012 capex on
liquids play, especially the Mannville heavy oil play. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
the company had a reserve base of 235 billion cubic feet equivalent and an
average production of 142.3 million cubic feet a day.
The highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our expectation that
Perpetual's credit measures will remain weak through 2013 as weak natural gas
prices limit the company's cash flow measures. Perpetual exited 2011 with an
elevated 6.9x debt-to-EBITDAX and we expect it to exit 2012 with about 7.3x
debt-to-EBITDAX. Despite the company's expected debt reduction through
2012--settlement of company's C$75 million debenture in June 2012, reduction
in liabilities associated with the Warwick gas storage sale, and reduction in
revolver borrowings through asset sales--the weakening cash flow outweighs any
benefits from debt reduction.
Our assumptions for Perpetual include the following:
-- Average production for 2012 will be 5%-15% lower than 2011 with
15%-20% focused on liquids.
-- Commodity hedges as reported in the company's 2012 first-quarter
report.
-- Under our April 2012 price scenario (for more information, see
"Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price
Assumptions Are Unchanged," published April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal), we expect Perpetual to generate C$70 million-C$80
million in EBITDAX in 2012 and 2013.
-- We expect capex of about C$60 million for 2012 .
-- Asset sales of about C$150 million will lead to the paying down of
C$75 million of convertible debentures and a reduction of liabilities
associated with the gas storage facility.
-- Any excess cash flow will reduce revolver borrowings.
-- We expect the company to exit 2012 with debt-to-EBITDAX about 7.3x and
7.9x at year-end 2013.
The vulnerable business risk profile reflects our view of Perpetual's limited
diversity (both geographic and production-wise) and our expectation that it
will not improve significantly in the near term. As of year-end 2011, the
company had a small reserve base of approximately 235 billion of cubic feet
equivalent (gross, 88% natural gas, 84% proved developed). Its proved reserve
life is 4.6 years and proved developed reserve life at 3.9 years, which is
shorter than those of its land-focused peers (five-to-seven years).
Perpetual's organic reserve replacement was a modest 125% for 2011; its
three-year average was a 97%, which we consider poor. We expect the company's
production to decline 5%-15% through 2012, due to its budgeted C$61 million
capital plan for 2012 being lower than its maintenance capital of C$85
million. Perpetual's production for first-quarter 2012 was about 134.6 million
cubic feet equivalent per day, with about 85% of its production consisting of
natural gas.
Weak natural gas prices have negatively affected Perpetual's credit measures
since it accounts for a significant portion of the company's current
production. Natural gas prices have been depressed for the past few years, and
for 2012 prices at AECO have been below C$3.00 per thousand cubic feet.
Perpetual has attempted to limit the volatility in the gas prices by layering
on hedges--approximately 80% of 2012 and 40% of 2013 expected production
(excluding gas over bitumen deemed production) is hedged at slightly more than
C$3.00 per gigajoule. Although the hedges provide some cash flow stability, it
does not allow the company to generate profit. To improve profitability,
Perpetual is focusing on growing its liquids production that generates about
C$10 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) in revenues. We are, however,
aware that with lowering NGL prices (especially that of lighter end products)
the company might not be able to benefit from liquids production as we
originally expected.
Perpetual's cost structure is high, in our view, and we do not expect any
near-term improvement. Production cost (lease operating expenses,
transportation, and general and administrative) was about C$2.50 per mcfe and
levered costs (production costs plus depreciation and amortization, and
interest) was about C$5.76 per mcfe for 2011. Although its costs are similar
to those of peers in the ratings category, the company's net revenues are
about C$4.81 per mcfe, which leads to no cash flow. We view Perpetual's
profitability, a function of its production type, as poor compared with that
of its peers. Its drill-bit finding and development (F&D) cost is a
competitive C$1.89 per mcfe; improving all-in F&D costs would eventually
benefit the company's profitability. If Perpetual increases its liquids
production, we expect the company's profitability and cash flow per mcfe to
improve marginally through 2012.
Liquidity
We believe Perpetual's liquidity is less than adequate (as defined by
criteria). Our assessment of the liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Perpetual would breach its debt-to-EBITDA financial covenant if
forecast 2013 EBITDA levels fall 15%.
-- The company will have about C$50 million available under its revolving
facility post the debenture settlement, which could tighten if the borrowing
base is reduced.
-- We expect Perpetual's sources of liquidity, which includes funds from
operations, availability under the revolving facility, and proceeds from asset
sales, to exceed its uses 1.2x or more in the next 12 months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines about
20%.
Liquidity sources include our expectation of positive operating cash flow of
C$30 million and asset sales of about C$150 million (already completed) in
2012. Based on our hydrocarbon price assumptions, we expect Perpetual to have
a fixed cost of about C$170 million (including about C$75 million of
convertibles that mature) for 2012. We expect the company's liquidity to
remain about C$50 million (assuming a borrowing base of $140 million) through
2012. However, any reduction in borrowing base could reduce the company's
liquidity from its already-tight C$50 million.
Recovery analysis
We rate Perpetual's 8.75%, C$150 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 'B-'
(the same as the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery
rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the
event of a default.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concerns regarding Perpetual's
expected liquidity position during our 12-month forecast period. Specifically,
our cash flow and spending forecasts for the company include our expectations
that Perpetual's debt-to-EBITDAX ratios will continue to deteriorate through
2013 and the company's liquidity will remain less than adequate. In
particular, we believe that weak gas and NGL prices could strain liquidity
significantly.
A further negative rating action could occur if Perpetual's net liquidity
decreases below C$40 million on a sustained basis. Based on our 2013 forecast,
we have estimated this minimum liquidity requirement (C$40 million) to be the
funding shortfall for the year, because Perpetual will generate about C$70
million in EBITDA but we expect fixed charges to be higher at about C$110
million (capex and interest expenses) in 2013.
We would consider revising the outlook to stable if Perpetual's
debt-to-EBITDAX improves above 5.5x. This would be possible if the company
improves its cash flow through either increasing its liquids production
materially higher than forecast, or generating revenues above C$80 per barrel
for liquids. However, given our assumptions about its near-term prospects, we
believe Perpetual will likely be challenged to improve its financial measures
within the next 12-18 months.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012
-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Perpetual Energy Inc.
Rating Lowered
To From
Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/--
Rating Affirmed/Recovery Rating Revised
Senior unsecured debt B- B-
Recovery rating 4 5
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.