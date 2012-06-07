Overview -- Zayo Group has proposed funding for its purchase of AboveNet Inc. -- We are assigning issue-level and recovery ratings to Zayo's proposed secured debt and unsecured notes. -- We are removing our 'B' corporate credit rating on Zayo from CreditWatch and affirming the rating. -- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong growth prospects balanced by what we consider a highly leveraged financial risk profile and very aggressive financial policies. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Louisville, Colo.-based Zayo Group LLC and removed all ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on March 19, 2012. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned 'B' issue-level and '4' recovery ratings to Zayo's proposed senior secured debt. The secured debt consists of a $1.5 billion term loan B due 2019 and $750 million of senior secured notes due 2019. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also assigned 'CCC+' issue-level and '6' recovery ratings to Zayo's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020, indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The senior credit facilities rank equally in right of payment with the senior secured notes. The company intends to use the proceeds from the transaction, along with $470 million in equity, to fund the purchase of AboveNet Inc. and refinance existing debt at both companies. Our ratings are based on proposed terms and conditions. Rationale The ratings on Zayo reflect its highly leveraged capital structure, aggressive acquisition and capital investment strategy, and significant competition among fiber-based bandwidth providers. We expect Zayo's capital expenditures to remain high as it seeks to expand its fiber-to-the-tower and dark fiber businesses, leading to minimal free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation in the near term. Tempering factors include our expectation for continued strong demand for data transport services, a recurring revenue stream with over $2.8 billion in committed revenue under contracts, and the company's enhanced scale and geographic reach resulting from acquisitions. We consider the financial risk profile "highly leveraged" and the business risk profile "weak." We view Zayo's capital structure as highly leveraged and forecast leverage to be about 6x at the end of fiscal 2013. This calculation includes the present value of operating leases and 100% debt treatment for the company's preferred equity, which we estimate to be about $370 million and $285 million, respectively, at the end of fiscal 2013. Zayo's business benefits from significant operating leverage as it adds network scale and thus the company could de-leverage significantly from revenue growth. We expect Zayo to record near-10% organic annual revenue growth and near-20% EBITDA growth over the next two years, reflecting the strong demand for fiber bandwidth, healthy contract backlog, cost efficiencies from integrating AboveNet, and continued margin expansion from additional network scale gained through growth. As a result, we expect EBITDA margins to improve to the mid-50% area within one year and the high-50% area within two to three years. However, our rating incorporates the likelihood that the company will continue to fund its capital investment strategy or future acquisitions with debt, which would keep leverage elevated. We believe capital expenditures will be on the order of 30% of revenues after the first year of integration of AboveNet is complete, leading to FOCF in the near term. Zayo provides fiber-based telecom services and data center colocation, the latter of which involves hosting customers' servers in a centralized data center. Pro forma for its pending acquisition of AboveNet, its network will consist of nearly 68,000 fiber route miles across the U.S. and Europe, improving our assessment of the company's scale and diversity. Wireless operators and telecommunication carriers represent one-third of the business (down from over 50% of monthly recurring revenue), and its top five customers represent 21% (down from 38%). While Zayo's average remaining months per contract drops to the 30's from 45 after the AboveNet acquisition, we expect this to increase above 40 as management focuses on improving AboveNet's contract terms. Pricing has been stable in recent years, as increased bandwidth demands and lower cost of delivery have offset declining prices per megabit. Nonetheless, we believe the fiber industry could witness greater pricing pressure in the future given the high level of competition and expansion plans by various providers. Liquidity Pro forma for the acquisition, we consider Zayo's liquidity "adequate" under our criteria as we expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Sources include full availability under the company's proposed $250 million revolving credit facility and our expectation for nearly $320 million annually in funds from operations (FFO). Capital expenditures are the primary use of liquidity and are expected to nearly equal FFO over the next 12 months. We do note that the majority of capital expenditures are success-based and so the company can delay capex spending if FFO are lower than anticipated. Other than minimal capital lease payments and 1% amortization of the term loan, the company does not have any sizable debt maturities. Covenants under the proposed term loan are expected to include a senior secured leverage ratio, a total leverage ratio, and a fixed-charge coverage ratio, and the "adequate" liquidity assessment assumes these covenants include sufficient EBITDA cushion of 20% or greater over the next year. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Zayo, to be published on RatingsDirect soon after this report. Outlook Our stable outlook reflects the company's good growth prospects balanced by what we consider a highly leveraged financial risk profile and very aggressive expansion policies. We believe leverage will remain elevated for the foreseeable future, with EBITDA growth potentially offset by additional debt-financed acquisitions or capital investments. We could lower the rating if leverage remained above 7x on a sustained basis. In our view, this could most likely occur if the company made a poor debt-funded acquisition that resulted in a loss of EBITDA or cash flow, or if the pricing environment were to deteriorate due to increased competition. We view an upgrade as unlikely over the next year. While our target for an upgrade is sustained leverage below 5x with margins remaining at or above current levels, our base expectation is that Zayo will continue to pursue debt-financed acquisitions or capital investments that will keep leverage in line with the current rating. Related Criteria And Research -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch To From Zayo Group LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Watch Neg/-- New Ratings Zayo Capital Inc. Zayo Group LLC Senior Secured US$1.5 bil term loan B bank ln B due 2019 Recovery Rating 4 Zayo Group LLC Senior Secured US$750 mil sr nts due 2019 B Recovery Rating 4 Senior Unsecured US$500 mil sr unsec nts due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Zayo Capital Inc. Zayo Group LLC Senior Secured B B/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 4 4