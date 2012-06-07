(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 7 - About a quarter of Japan's population is 65 and older. For life insurers, this represents a huge market. Yesterday at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Insurance 2012 Conference in New York City, attendees gathered to discuss the opportunities and challenges for life insurers in Japan, particularly demographic and product shifts, prolonged low interest rates, and the health of the economy. Michael Gross, director at Standard & Poor's, moderated the panel.

After decades of consolidation, the Japanese life insurance market is saturated: Only about 43 companies compete there, 20 of them local. It's also one of the biggest life insurance markets in the world, second only to that in the U.S. "To put that into perspective, it's bigger than all the other life markets in Asia, combined," said Ed Baird, chief operating officer, international businesses, at Prudential Financial.

While at face value it might seem that the aging population would be a drawback for life insurers, Mr. Baird said there's another factor to take into account: "Right now, the Japanese have the second-largest accumulated financial household wealth in the world." And US$11 trillion of it is sitting in bank or postal savings deposits, which have incredibly low interest rates. "What we see is a shift to more cash-value-oriented products," he said.

Toshiaki Sumino, deputy general manager, corporate planning, at Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Co., agreed that the aging population could bring new opportunities to life insurers. "While we are going to see some shrinking of the death benefit market, elderly people have more money, which means that the retirement benefit market will grow," he said.

These changes could have implications for insurers' profitability. "We expect return on assets will be slightly lower, but profitability is still a supporting factor overall for our ratings," said Connie Wong, managing director at Standard & Poor's. "However, a lot of companies have a negative spread issue, which is putting pressure on the industry," she said. (Negative spread is when a company's actual investment yields are lower than their guaranteed crediting rates.) Mr. Baird was more optimistic: "The potential for substantial earnings is there--not theoretically, concretely."

Profitability can be hard to achieve when interest rates are low, and they're extremely low in Japan. The yield on a 10-year Japanese Government Bond has been under 1% for most of this year. Can a life insurance company remain competitive and profitable when it can't rely on a spread or interest margin? Mr. Sumino says the answer is yes. "Mortality and morbidity gains are a major source of profit, but we have to be careful with our investment strategies," he said. We've learned a lot of lessons, and the companies that didn't ended up going bankrupt, Mr. Sumino added.

The industry has learned to stop offering high guarantees, and to limit risky assets and stay liquid. Some of the lessons tie into new solvency rules: Avoid foreign exchange, duration, and interest rate risks. "At my company, more than 70% is fixed-income investment. For domestic equity it's roughly 7%," said Mr. Sumino. "In the past, we had roughly 30% exposure in domestic equity, so we've done quite a lot of derisking," he said.

Many sovereign jurisdictions around the world have experienced credit deterioration over the past few years. "We still have a negative outlook on the Japanese sovereign, considering last year's disasters and the slowing economy. There's also the government fiscal deficit, and Japan has a trade deficit for the first time in 31 years," said Ms. Wong. "We factor the sovereign rating into our ratings on insurers in Japan, which is one of the reasons why our outlook on Japanese life insurers is also negative," she said.

With one-third of the population likely to be 65 and over by 2030, the market may hold some opportunities. Despite Standard & Poor's negative industry outlook, life insurers themselves seem more confident about the future, considering the accumulated wealth, retirement needs, and lack of bank offerings for retirees in Japan. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)