(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has placed the foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) and the long-term foreign currency and national long-term ratings on debt
securities issued internationally and payable exclusively in foreign currency
(largely US Dollars) of several Argentine financial institutions on Rating Watch
Negative. A complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
These actions follow Fitch's decision to place the 'B' foreign currency IDR of
Argentina on Rating Watch Negative, as a result of increased uncertainty about
the government's ability to service its international securities issued under
New York Law on a timely basis using the U.S. financial system. (see 'Fitch
Places Argentina on Rating Watch Negative' published on Oct.r 30, 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
On Oct. 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York upheld
U.S. District Judge Griesa's ruling that Argentina breached the 'Equal Treatment
Provision' of the original New York-based law bonds defaulted in 2001. The
provision states that the payments rank at all times 'at least equally with all
other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated external indebtedness.'
The remedy of the ruling orders Argentina to make payments to holdouts at the
same time as or prior to its payments to holders of the 2005 and 2010
restructured debt.
Fitch notes that there is some uncertainty about the timeframe of the legal
process and when or how it could affect the country's ability to pay NY law
external debt. Currently, Fitch understands that the government of Argentina is
not legally restrained from making payments on its performing debt under NY law
without making payments to the plaintiffs. However, this could change depending
on Judge Griesa's observations and the subsequent considerations by the Appeals
Court on these issues. The next coupon payment for the securities is on Dec. 1,
2012.
Although this ruling should not directly impact the ability of the Argentine
financial institutions to make payments on their foreign currency obligations
using the U.S. financial system, it may further impact the willingness of the
Argentine government to provide financial institutions with foreign exchange to
make payments to their cross currency debt obligations. Other issues under
foreign legislation that allow for the possibility of payments in local currency
in Argentina are not affected by this committee.
Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch Negative status of the financial
institutions listed below once the Rating Watch on the sovereign rating is
resolved.
Fitch placed the foreign currency IDR of the following issuers on Rating Watch
Negtive:
--Banco Macro S.A. foreign currency IDR of 'B';
--Tarjeta Naranja S.A. foreign currency IDR of 'B';
In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch has also placed the following
issue ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Banco Macro S.A.
--USD150 million senior unsecured bonds due 2017 'B/RR4/AA+(arg)'.
--USD150 million subordinated bonds due 2036 'CCC/RR6/A+(arg)'.
Banco Supervielle S.A.
--USD50 million Subordinated notes due 2017 'B-/A+(arg)'.
Banco Hipotecario S.A.
--USD449.9 million senior unsecured notes due 2013 'AA(arg)'.
--EUR278.3 million senior unsecured notes due 2013 'AA(arg)'.
--USD250 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 'AA(arg)'.
The other ratings assigned to these issuers were not reviewed in this committee.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)