June 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two classes of Red Mountain Funding 1997-1, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows the end of the press release. The affirmation is based on the performance of the one remaining loan within the pool. The loan is secured by a 240-unit skilled nursing healthcare facility in Biloxi, MS. As of March 2012, the property's occupancy and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 76.5% and 2.20x, respectively. In addition, the loan has been current since issuance. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid down 91.7% to $2.3 million from $158.8 million. Cumulative losses to date are at 6.84% of the original pool. In addition, cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $4 million are affecting classes G through K. Fitch affirms the following classes and Outlooks and assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$1.2 million class F at 'B-sf'; Outlook Negative; --$1 million class G at 'Dsf'; RE 95%. Fitch does not rate classes J and K. Classes A-1, A-2, B, C, D, and E have paid in full. Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X-2 and class H. Interest-only class X-1 has paid in full. Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', Dec. 21, 2011 --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' Aug. 4, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria