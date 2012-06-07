(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 7 - Overview
-- Landslide Holdings Inc. and its subsidiary Crimson Acquisition Corp.
are proposing the issuance of a $205 million term loan and a $15 million
revolving credit facility (to be undrawn at close) to both fund the purchase
of Wavelink Corp. and refinance existing debt.
-- We are assigning a corporate credit rating of 'B' to Landslide
Holdings.
-- We are also assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating
of '2' to the company's senior secured credit facilities.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
generate low- to mid-single-digit organic revenue growth with EBITDA margin in
the mid- to high-20% area over the next year and we could raise the ratings if
Landslide also maintains its current leverage profile and integrates Wavelink
successfully.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B' corporate
credit rating to Landslide Holdings Inc., the holding company for South
Jordan, Utah-based LANDesk Software, a provider of enterprise device
management software. The outlook is positive.
At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating
of '2' to the company's proposed $205 million term loan due 2018 and $15
million revolving credit facility due 2017. The '2' recovery rating indicates
our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of default.
Rationale
The ratings reflect LANDesk's "vulnerable" business risk profile marked by its
narrow market focus and competitive operating environment, and its
"aggressive" financial risk profile with pro forma leverage in the mid-4x
range. Its diverse customer base, material recurring revenues, and strong
channel partner relationships partially offset these risks. We expect that
LANDesk will achieve low- to mid-signal-digit revenue growth with modestly
improved EBITDA margin over the next year.
LANDesk provides software that allows its customers to manage desktop
computing and mobile devices with network security, software deployment,
license management, inventory management, and reporting capabilities. The
Wavelink acquisition will give LANDesk a presence in the mobile device
management space, with particular strength in the ruggedized mobile segment
which provides solutions for devices used in warehouse, transportation, and
retail environments. The company also plans to leverage Wavelink's technology
to improve its offering in the corporate mobile space. LANDesk distributes its
products to large enterprise customers through a direct sales force and
leverages national and regional resellers as well as original equipment
manufacturers (OEMs) to address small and midsized businesses (SMBs).
We characterize LANDesk's business risk profile as vulnerable. The company has
a narrow market presence with solutions limited to end-point management and
with specific focus on small-to-midsized enterprises (although the company
also supports large enterprise customers). It also faces competition from much
larger and better funded market participants such as Microsoft, Symantec, and
Dell in the SMB space and IT vendors such as IBM and BMC in the large
enterprise space. However, the company has a diverse customer base, good
revenue visibility with recurring maintenance and subscriptions representing
over 60% of revenues, and strong distribution relationships with OEMs and
national and regional resellers.
Adjusted for purchase accounting deferred revenue write-downs, 2011 revenues
were roughly $156 million, representing modest organic growth over the
previous year, with EBITDA margin in the mid-20% area. Pro forma for the
acquisition, we expect organic revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits
with EBITDA margins in the high-20% area, as LANDesk integrates Wavelink.
We view the company's financial risk profile as aggressive with pro forma
leverage adjusted for purchase accounting deferred revenue write-downs of 4.4x
for the last 12 months ended March 2012. We expect leverage to decline
modestly over the next year. While there is some capacity for modest tuck-in
acquisitions funded from cash flow, the rating does not incorporate an
expectation of debt-financed acquisitions.
Liquidity
LANDesk has "adequate" liquidity. After the transaction, we expect sources to
include $10 million of cash, full availability of the company's proposed $15
million revolving credit facility, and funds from operations of about $30
million annually. We expect that uses will include modest working capital and
capital expenditure investments and debt amortization totaling less than $10
million.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Cash sources will exceed uses by at least 20% over the next 12 to 24
months.
-- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% decline in EBITDA.
-- Covenants will be set with adequate headroom.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on
Landslide Holdings, to be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the
release of this report.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that LANDesk will generate low-
to mid-single-digit revenue growth with modestly improved EBITDA margins. We
will consider an upgrade if the company sustains low- to mid-single-digit
organic growth, maintains leverage at or below the mid-4x area with 20%
covenant headroom, and integrates Wavelink successfully. We could revise the
outlook to stable if competitive pressure, integration challenges, the loss of
a key channel partner, or a debt-financed acquisition results in leverage
approaching the 5x level.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
-- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First
Quarter, April 11, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March
29, 2012
-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Ratings
Landslide Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/--
Landslide Holdings Inc.
Crimson Acquisition Corp.
Senior Secured
US$15 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$205 mil term loan bank ln due 2018 B+
Recovery Rating 2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)