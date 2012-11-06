Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'BBB+' rating on the following Silver Cross Hospital and Medical Centers (Silver Cross) outstanding debt issued by the Illinois Finance Authority: --$260,000,000 fixed rate revenue bonds, series 2009; --$84,225,000 fixed rate revenue refunding bonds, series 2008A; --$15,415,000 fixed rate revenue bonds, series 2005A; --$14,950,000 fixed rate revenue bonds, series 2005C; and the following bonds issued by Illinois Health Facilities Authority: --$5,160,000 fixed rate revenue refunding bonds, series 1999. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by gross revenues, a mortgage on the property, and debt service reserve. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUCCESSFUL MOVE IN TO REPLACEMENT FACILITY: Silver Cross' replacement facility opened on time in February 2012 and under budget with a total cost of approximately $360 million. The move was successful with volume exceeding projected figures. VERY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Silver Cross' debt burden is substantial with MADS comprising approximately 10% of total fiscal 2012 revenues compared to the BBB category median of 3.3%. Fitch notes that Silver Cross' debt burden remains an outlier for the rating level and no additional debt can be supported at the current rating level. STRONG CASH FLOW: Silver Cross has consistently produced strong operating cash flow and continued to do so in fiscal 2012 even with additional one-time costs associated with the move to the new facility in 2012. Operating EBITDA margin in fiscal 2012 of 9.4% exceeded the 'BBB' category median. LIGHT LIQUIDITY: Liquidity remains light for the category, which was expected due to the equity funding for a portion of the cost of the new facility. However, Fitch expects liquidity metrics to improve as Silver Cross maintains strong cash flow and has minimal capital needs. PARTNERSHIPS WITH OTHER PROVIDERS: Fitch believes the volume trends exhibited at the new facility is related to Silver Cross' successful partnerships with other providers in certain service lines. This model has benefited Silver Cross as it brings clinical expertise to its campus while limiting outmigration to Chicago, as well as capturing market share from its competitors. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION STRONG CASH FLOW NECESSARY: Despite Silver Cross' success to date, Fitch remains concerned about Silver Cross' financial flexibility given its high debt burden. Fitch believes there is little room for error and ongoing strong cash flow generation is imperative to maintaining the rating. Any deviation from budget would result in downward rating pressure. CREDIT PROFILE REPLACEMENT FACILITY VIEWED POSITIVELY Silver Cross successfully transitioned into its replacement hospital in New Lenox, IL, which is located in Will County (GO bonds rated 'AA+'; Outlook Stable by Fitch), one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. The total project cost was approximately $364 million and opened in late February 2012. Fitch views the location and move to the new facility favorably, as it should allow Silver Cross to capitalize on a growing market and enhance service offerings through its various clinical partnerships. These partnerships are with leading health care providers, including Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, a top-ranking facility in the country, a joint venture with University of Chicago Medical Center (rated 'AA-'; Outlook Stable by Fitch) for cancer services and a partnership with Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago (formerly known as Children's Memorial Hospital, rated 'AA-'; Outlook Stable by Fitch). As part of the new campus, Silver Cross opened two new medical office buildings, which should bolster physician alignment. Physician recruitment continues to be strong with an increase in Silver Cross' total medical staff to 660 in fiscal 2012 from 602 in fiscal 2011. The primary service area (PSA) is competitive. As of June 2012, Silver Cross had 32.3% market share in its PSA while its primary competitor, Provena Saint Joseph Medical Center (now part of Presence Health; rated 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook by Fitch), had 33.3%. Silver Cross' market share has improved from 27.2% in February 2012, the month the replacement hospital opened, reflecting its improved competitive position in the PSA. VERY HIGH DEBT BURDEN Fitch's main credit concern is Silver Cross' substantial debt burden. Silver Cross will need to realize the benefits from its replacement facility quickly to support the high debt burden. MADS coverage by EBITDA in fiscal 2012 (Sept 30 year-end) was 1.7x, which is improved from 1.4x in fiscal 2011, however, non-operating gains was boosted in fiscal 2012 from the gain on sale of property and its dialysis unit, which generated $26 million in cash. MADS coverage is budgeted to be only 1.25x for fiscal 2013, which is weak for the rating level and low compared to the 'BBB' category median of 2.8x. Any further increase to the debt burden or deterioration in operating performance will result in negative rating pressure. Total outstanding debt is approximately $397.5 million (1.37x its revenue base) with 94% underlying fixed rate and 6% underlying variable rate. Silver cross has approximately $389.1 million traditional fixed rate debt and $25 million direct bank loans (variable rate). The $15 million direct bank loan with PNC has a three-year term with a two-year term out provision and covenants mirror the master trust indenture (MTI). The $10 million direct bank loan with First Midwest Bank is a five-year bullet with renewal option and two-year term out provision and the covenants also mirror the MTI. GOOD OPERATING CASH FLOW AND IMPROVED VOLUMES Operating profitability came in above budget as a result of a positive shift in payor mix and strong volumes after the new hospital opening despite about $3.5 million one-time costs in fiscal 2012 related to the move. Operating EBITDA margin was 9.4% in fiscal 2012, exceeding the budgeted target of 9.0% and operating margin of negative 5.0% (negative $14.4 million) exceeded the budgeted target of negative 6.0%. Operating margin is projected to remain negative through 2015. Fitch expects Silver Cross to achieve its operating EBITDA margin budget target of 11.8% in fiscal 2013. Volume post move exceeded projections with average admissions per month up 15% from before the move, surgeries per month increased 8.9% and emergency department visits per month were up 9.6%. Fitch believes it is necessary for Silver Cross to sustain these improved volumes going forward to continue to generate solid cash flow to service its high debt load. LIGHT LIQUIDITY Unrestricted liquidity metrics remain light relative to Silver Cross' debt burden, reflecting the increased capital spending and debt issuance associated with the new hospital. Silver Cross had $104.9 million of unrestricted cash and investments at Sept. 30, 2012, which equaled to 144.6 days cash on hand, which is in line with the 'BBB' category median of 138.9 days. Cash includes $26 million in proceeds from the sale of its dialysis unit as well as $61 million spend for the equity contribution for the new facility. Cash to debt and cushion ratio of 26.4% and 3.6x are both very light compared to their respective medians of 82.7% and 9.4x. Fitch expects liquidity to grow after fiscal 2013 as capital needs are expected to reduce to approximately $10 million a year. The failure to rebuild the balance sheet over the near term would result in downward rating pressure. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook is based on the expectation that Silver Cross will continue to realize benefits from the move to its new facility with continued strong volume growth due to its expanded service capabilities from its partnerships and strong physician growth. The failure to maintain strong operating cash flow and build liquidity will place downward pressure on the rating. ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION Silver Cross is an acute care facility with 289 staffed beds located in New Lenox, IL, about 35 miles southwest of downtown Chicago. Silver Cross had total operating revenues of $289.5 million in fiscal 2012. Fiscal 2012 results are unaudited. Silver Cross currently covenants to provide annual audited financial statements and utilization statistics within 120 days of each fiscal year end and quarterly unaudited financial statements including a balance sheet, income and cash flow statements, and utilization statistics for the first three fiscal quarters within 60 days of each quarter-end.