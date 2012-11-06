OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today raised its rating on the class F commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'B (sf)' from GMAC Commercial Mortgage
Securities Inc.'s series 1998-C2, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS) transaction.
The upgrade primarily reflects our analysis of the credit characteristics of
the remaining collateral, the transaction structure, and liquidity available
to the trust. In addition, our analysis factored in the magnitude of loans for
which the collateral has been defeased ($78.4 million, 44.4%) and fully
amortizing loans ($50.4 million, 28.5%) with maturities ranging between 2013
and 2023.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY
As of the Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool
balance was $176.7 million, which is 7.0% of the balance at issuance. The pool
includes 61 loans and one real estate owned (REO) asset, down from 404 loans
at issuance. The transaction has experienced $62.4 million in principal losses
from 40 assets to date. Six loans ($28.8 million, 16.3%) in the pool are on
the master servicer's watchlist.
SUMMARY OF TOP 10 NONDEFEASED ASSETS
The top 10 nondefeased assets have an aggregate outstanding balance of $55.6
million (31.5%). Two of the top 10 assets ($9.7 million, 5.5%) are with the
special servicer while three of the top 10 assets ($25.0 million, 14.1%) are
on the master servicer's watchlist, which we discuss below.
The D'Amato Portfolio loan ($18.6 million, 10.5%), the largest nondefeased
asset in the pool, is secured by a portfolio of nine retail properties and 28
industrial properties totaling 719,972 sq. ft. in Connecticut and Rhode
Island. The loan was placed on the master servicer's watchlist due to deferred
maintenance from storm damage on several properties in the portfolio. The
master servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia), indicated that
the borrower is remedying the deferred maintenance items. The reported DSC and
occupancy were 1.17x and 90.6%, respectively, for the six months ended June
30, 2012.
The Hickory Manor Apartments loan, the fifth-largest nondefeased asset in the
pool ($3.8 million, 2.1%), is secured by a 152-unit multifamily complex in
Antioch, Tenn. The loan was placed on Berkadia's watchlist due to a low
reported DSC, which was 1.07x for the six months ended June 30, 2012. Reported
occupancy was 92.1% for the same period.
The Stratford House loan, the 10th-largest nondefeased asset in the pool ($2.6
million, 1.5%), is secured by a 127-bed skilled nursing home in Chattanooga,
Tenn. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a non-compliant
state survey. The reported DSC and occupancy for the trailing 12-months ended
Sept. 30, 2011, were 3.55x and 94.0%, respectively.
CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS
As of the Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, two assets ($9.7 million,
5.5%) in the pool were with the special servicer, also Berkadia. The payment
status of the specially serviced assets, as reported in the October 2012
trustee remittance report, is as follows: one is REO ($4.4 million, 2.5%) and
one is a nonperforming matured balloon loan ($5.3 million, 3.0%). Details of
the two assets are as follows:
The Georgetown Plaza Shopping Center loan ($5.3 million, 3.0%), the largest of
the two assets with Berkadia, is the third-largest nondefeased asset in the
pool. The nonperforming matured balloon loan is secured by a 109,800-sq.-ft.
retail shopping center in Indianapolis, Ind., and has a total reported trust
exposure of $6.3 million. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on
April 29, 2008, due to imminent maturity default. According to Berkadia, it is
currently working on environmental and litigation issues. The reported net
cash flow is insufficient to support debt service and the property is
currently 68.0% occupied. Based on an updated May 2012 appraisal value, we
expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan.
The 7277 World Communications Drive (Sitel Corp.) asset, the fourth-largest
nondefeased asset in the pool, has a trust balance of $4.4 million (2.5%) and
a total reported trust exposure of $5.0 million. The 42,131-sq.-ft. office
building in Omaha, Neb., was transferred to Berkadia on Jan. 22, 2010, and
became REO on Aug. 10, 2010. Berkadia stated that the 100% vacant property is
under contract for sale and is expected to close in November 2012. We expect a
significant loss upon the eventual resolution of the asset.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
