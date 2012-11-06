Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'AA' rating on the North Dakota Department of Transportation's (NDDOT) approximately $34.62 million in outstanding grant and revenue anticipation bonds (GARVEEs). The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Key Rating Drivers: --Dual Pledge: NDDOT's bonds are secured by the first lien on North Dakota's federal highway funds and the legislatively mandated subordinate lien on state highway funds, which helps offset reauthorization risk. The back-up pledge is subject to appropriation. --Federal Program Future Uncertain: NDDOT's receipt of funds from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to pay debt service depends on the strength, stability, and reliability of the federal program that authorizes outlays from the highway trust fund (HTF). The current authorization runs through federal fiscal year (FFY) 2014 and relies on $18.8 billion in general fund transfers to supplement HTF receipts. Strength of the federal program is considered 'midrange'. --Strong Covenants and Timing Mechanisms: Additional leverage is limited by a strong additional bonds test of 5.0x maximum annual debt service (MADS). Administrative allocation of federal transportation funds for debt service at the beginning of each federal fiscal year prior to other uses provides additional security. A cash funded debt service reserve provides debt service support. --Additional Leverage Not Anticipated: NDDOT is not planning on issuing any more debt in the short-term. What Could Trigger A Rating Action: --A decline in the amounts and rates of revenues credited to the state highway fund, failure to appropriate and/or excessive leveraging of state highway funds that weaken the back-up pledge could pressure the rating. SECURITY: The bonds are special, limited obligations of NDDOT payable solely from the trust estate, consisting of federal transportation funds and pledged state highway funds. CREDIT SUMMARY: Expenditures of the HTF have exceeded revenues in the past several years. The most recent authorization, Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century (MAP-21), provides funding for the next two years but it does not address longer-term issues regarding the sustainability of the federal program or solvency of the HTF and relies on a total of $18.8 billion general fund transfers in 2013 and 2014. Funding levels have become less certain and difficult to predict beyond current authorization. In addition, the increase in corporate fuel economy standards approved in August 2012 would adversely impact gas tax revenues which support the HTF. In Fitch's view, the unsustainable trajectory of the HTF may lead to policy changes that could affect bondholders. North Dakota Department of Transportation received approximately $236 million from the HTF in fiscal 2012, a level equivalent to fiscal 2007 receipts. A memorandum of agreement between the FHA and NDDOT establishes as the first priority in the flow of federal transportation funds a sum-sufficient payment stream equal to no less than an 80% annual federal share of debt service. However, the pledge of federal transportation funds under the indenture is more broadly defined to provide coverage in the unlikely event the programmed obligation authority results in a deficiency. The remaining annual share of debt service is backed by pledged state highway funds, mainly comprised of gasoline tax, gasohol tax, special fuels tax, and motor vehicle registration fee revenues. These funds are also available in the event federal transportation funds are insufficient to pay debt service. NDDOT covenants to include in each biennial budget request to the governor an appropriation from pledged state highway funds in an amount equal to debt service on the bonds. Total pledged state highway funds equalled $166.2 million in fiscal 2012 (state fiscal year ending on June 30). Unless expressly excluded from the budget, debt service is automatically appropriated. Between fiscal years 2007 and 2012, pledged state highway funds increased by a 9.7% CAGR. In fiscal 2012, total tax revenues increased by 14%. The pledged federal aid and the subordinate pledge of state highway fund tax revenue covers the annual debt service of $5.3 million more than 59.0x through maturity. In 1990, NDDOT was legislatively created to embrace the multi-modal philosophy of the state and the nation. NDDOT oversees the development of the state's surface transportation and is responsible for 8,414 miles of state highways, of which 1,147 miles are on the interstate system. 