Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Intercorp Retail Inc. (Intercorp) and Intercorp Retail Trust (IRT) as follows: Intercorp Retail Inc.'s (Intercorp): --Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'. Intercorp Retail Trust (IRT): --Foreign currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'; --USD300 million senior guaranteed notes due in 2018 to 'BB' from 'BB-'. IRT, a fully owned subsidiary of Intercorp, is a trust formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands solely to issue the guaranteed notes. Fitch Ratings has also upgraded the ratings of Interproperties Holding (Interproperties) as follows: Interproperties: --Foreign currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'. Interproperties Finance Trust (IFT): --Foreign currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'; --USD185 million senior secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'. IFT is a trust constituted under the laws of the Cayman Islands solely to issue the secured notes. The notes are structured as if they were senior secured obligations of Interproperties. The Rating Outlook for Intercorp, IRT, Interproperties and IFT is Stable. The ratings of these companies have been linked through Fitch's parent and subsidiaries rating criteria. The upgrades reflect the enhancement of Intercorp's capital structure and liquidity following a USD460 million initial equity public offering (IPO) by its subsidiary InRetail Peru Corp. (InRetail) during October. Most of the proceeds from this IPO will be used by Interproperties, which is a real estate subsidiary of InRetail, to develop shopping centers. These malls will provide the real estate platform for Intercorp's supermarket and retail pharmacy operations to further enhance their strong business positions. Supermarket & Pharmacy Retail Segments Main Cash Flow Drivers: Intercorp's supermarkets and retail pharmacies have strong market positions and solid brand recognition. Supermercados Peruanos (SPSA) represents approximately 50% of Intercorp's consolidated EBITDA during the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2012, while Inkafarma accounts for an additional 34%. These businesses represent the primary sources of funding for the repayment of the USD300 million senior guaranteed notes due in 2018 that were issued by IRT. On a combined basis, these two business divisions have an adjusted gross leverage ratio of 4.1x. SPSA is the second largest supermarket chain in Peru, with an estimated 35% market share. As of Sept. 30, 2012, SPSA operated 78 stores throughout the country with a total LTM EBITDA of USD74 million. It opened 11 of these stores during the past year. Inkafarma is the leading pharmaceutical retailer in Peru with an estimated market share of around 45% market. Inkafarma operated 505 stores throughout the country and had an EBITDA of USD49 million during the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2012. Approximately 90 of its stores were opened during the last year. Shopping Center Business's Credit Profile Incorporated: During August 2012, Intercorp completed a corporate restructuring that incorporated the shopping center business under its subsidiary InRetail Real Estate Corp. This transaction was viewed as positive for Intercorp's credit quality. InRetail Real Estate Corp. has a very strong business position in Peru's shopping center industry though its ownership stake in 10 shopping centers, and the management of three shopping centers owned by third-parties. These malls provide the company with relatively stable and predictable cash flows and have low working capital requirements. Business risk is lowered by lease revenues that are predominately fixed in nature and also provide for the pass-through of ongoing maintenance and operating expenses. The development of the shopping center business is a central component in Intercorp's business strategy of expanding its retail formats. The expected business growth in Intercorp's retail operations ensures high occupancy levels for its shopping centers. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company maintains approximately 275 thousand square meters of total owned gross leasable area (GLA). It has an additional 226 thousand GLA under construction with completion schedules that vary throughout 2013-2014. Adequate Leverage, Solid Liquidity: Intercorp's total consolidated adjusted debt was USD682 million as of June 30, 2012. The company's total on-balance debt of USD455 million was composed primarily of bank loans, public debt, and financial leasing, while its off-balance debt of USD227 million was related to operating lease obligations. For the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Intercorp had a total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 4.8x. On a pro-forma basis, considering the IPO plus this corporate restructuring, the company's gross adjusted and net adjusted leverage ratios are estimated at 5.6x an 2.5x, respectively. The incorporation of the shopping center businesses added approximately USD30 million of EBITDA and about USD272 million of additional debt. About USD350 million of the USD460 million IPO will be used to fund shopping center expansion activities. Factors Constraining the Ratings: Limited geographic diversification, businesses under development, and competition are credit factors that constrain the ratings. All of the company's operations are in Peru. Competition is increasing in the formal retail sector, as key competitors are also implementing significant capex plans to consolidate their market positions. Negatively factored in the ratings are the weak credit profiles of Intercorp's home improvement, department stores, and retail-oriented credit card businesses. Most of these businesses are still in the development phase and generate either a low or negative amount of EBITDA. The cash flow generation from these businesses relative to Intercorp's consolidated EBITDA is not expected to materially change during the next 12 months. Favorable Business Outlook: Intercorp is expected to continue to benefit from Peru's strong retail industry fundamentals and further integration of its retail and real estate operations. Peru's favorable economic environment has led to increases in disposable income, which in turn has boosted retail sales growth. Low penetration levels support expectations for continued growth in the formal retail sector, with Peru's informal market still accounting for 75% to 80% of the sector, versus approximately 50% on average for the region. Furthermore, there is a limited supply of gross leasable area (GLA) in the shopping centers, and, therefore, an inadequate supply of space to meet the demands of the main retailers. The ratings reflect the view that the company will continue to benefit from the country's positive business environment as the Peruvian economy is forecasted to post growth rates of 5.8% and 6.2% during 2012 and 2013, respectively, after growing by 6.9% and 8.8% in 2011 and 2010. Fitch's base case results in consolidated revenue growth rates of approximately 12% and 22% for Intercorp during 2012 and 2013. These projections included the shopping centers. Intercorp's 2013 EBITDA margin is forecast to be about 10%, while its gross adjusted leverage (Total Adjusted Debt/ EBITDAR)and net adjusted leverage (Total Adjusted Net Debt/ EBITDAR)ratios are projected to be approximately 4.5x and 3.7x, respectively, at the end of 2013. Rating Drivers: Positive Rating Actions: Intercorp's ratings could be positively affected by significant improvement in its cash flow generation and credit metrics. An upgrade is not likely to occur, however, until the company completes its capex plan and reverses its negative free cash flow trends. Other considerations will include an improvement in the cash flow generated by its department stores, home improvement stores, and credit card operations. Negative Rating Actions: A rating downgrade could be triggered by a decline in the Peruvian macroeconomic environment in which the company operates, and/or delays in the execution of the capex plan. The ratings incorporated the expectation that the company will develop its growth strategy organically; M&A activity is not factored in the ratings. 