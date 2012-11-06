Overview
-- The Invesco Group moved its country of domicile to Bermuda from the
U.K. in 2007, making the ultimate parent entity Invesco Ltd., and Invesco
Holding Co. Ltd. became a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
-- As a result, we are assigning our 'A-' issuer credit rating to Invesco
Ltd. At the same time, we are assigning our debt rating of 'A-' to the $600
million senior unsecured notes that will be issued at Invesco Finance PLC (a
wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Holding Company Limited). The notes will be
fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Invesco Ltd., the ultimate parent
entity.
-- The outlook on the ratings is stable.
-- We expect that Invesco Ltd. will continue to grow its franchise while
strengthening its financial profile. This includes paying down debt and
rebuilding tangible equity.
Rating Action
On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issuer
credit rating to Invesco Ltd. At the same time, we assigned our debt rating of
'A-' to the $600 million senior unsecured notes that are issued at Invesco
Finance PLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Holding Company Limited).
The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Invesco Ltd., the
ultimate parent entity. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action reflects the change in domicile of the Invesco Group from
the U.K. to Bermuda in 2007. Subsequently, the ultimate parent entity became
Invesco Ltd., and Invesco Holding Co. Ltd. became a direct, wholly owned
subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Our issuer credit rating on Invesco Holding Co.
Ltd. remains 'A-'.
Our ratings on Invesco Ltd. reflect the company's strong market position,
including its international presence, multiple distribution channels, and wide
variety of products. The ratings also reflect the company's good relative
investment performance and strong liquidity and cash flow. Negatives include a
significant amount of goodwill held on balance sheet because of the company's
acquisitive nature, which results in minimal tangible equity.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Invesco will continue to grow
its franchise while strengthening its financial profile. This includes paying
down debt and rebuilding tangible equity. If Invesco improves its financial
metrics--specifically lowering its leverage ratio to less than 1.0x,
increasing its interest coverage ratio to more than 25.0x, and building a
substantial tangible equity base--while maintaining its strong
on-balance-sheet liquidity, market position, and assets-under-management
growth, we could raise the ratings. Conversely, if pretax operating
performance, interest coverage, or debt leverage deteriorates materially, or
if the company's net asset flows weaken substantially, we could lower the
ratings.
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
Invesco Ltd.
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/--
Invesco Finance PLC
Senior Unsecured A-
