Overview -- The Invesco Group moved its country of domicile to Bermuda from the U.K. in 2007, making the ultimate parent entity Invesco Ltd., and Invesco Holding Co. Ltd. became a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. -- As a result, we are assigning our 'A-' issuer credit rating to Invesco Ltd. At the same time, we are assigning our debt rating of 'A-' to the $600 million senior unsecured notes that will be issued at Invesco Finance PLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Holding Company Limited). The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Invesco Ltd., the ultimate parent entity. -- The outlook on the ratings is stable. -- We expect that Invesco Ltd. will continue to grow its franchise while strengthening its financial profile. This includes paying down debt and rebuilding tangible equity. Rating Action On Nov. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' issuer credit rating to Invesco Ltd. At the same time, we assigned our debt rating of 'A-' to the $600 million senior unsecured notes that are issued at Invesco Finance PLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Holding Company Limited). The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Invesco Ltd., the ultimate parent entity. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating action reflects the change in domicile of the Invesco Group from the U.K. to Bermuda in 2007. Subsequently, the ultimate parent entity became Invesco Ltd., and Invesco Holding Co. Ltd. became a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Our issuer credit rating on Invesco Holding Co. Ltd. remains 'A-'. Our ratings on Invesco Ltd. reflect the company's strong market position, including its international presence, multiple distribution channels, and wide variety of products. The ratings also reflect the company's good relative investment performance and strong liquidity and cash flow. Negatives include a significant amount of goodwill held on balance sheet because of the company's acquisitive nature, which results in minimal tangible equity. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Invesco will continue to grow its franchise while strengthening its financial profile. This includes paying down debt and rebuilding tangible equity. If Invesco improves its financial metrics--specifically lowering its leverage ratio to less than 1.0x, increasing its interest coverage ratio to more than 25.0x, and building a substantial tangible equity base--while maintaining its strong on-balance-sheet liquidity, market position, and assets-under-management growth, we could raise the ratings. Conversely, if pretax operating performance, interest coverage, or debt leverage deteriorates materially, or if the company's net asset flows weaken substantially, we could lower the ratings. Related Criteria And Research Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Invesco Ltd. Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- Invesco Finance PLC Senior Unsecured A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.