Overview
-- U.S. microelectronics and test & measurement equipment provider
Aeroflex's revenues and profits experienced a greater-than-expected decline in
recent quarters, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage
-- We are removing the company from CreditWatch, while affirming out 'B+'
corporate credit rating and assigning a negative outlook.
-- We are revising the liquidity profile from "less than adequate" to
"adequate" as a result of the recent amendment to its credit facility to
improve covenant headroom.
-- The negative outlook reflects weaker-than-expected operating
performance in recent quarters and uncertain timing of a recovery.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Aeroflex Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. At the same time,
we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on May 14, 2012. The outlook is negative.
We also affirmed our 'BB-' issue ratings on the company's $800 million senior
secured credit facilities, including its $725 million term loan B and $75
million revolving credit facility. The '2' recovery rating on the secured debt
remains unchanged and indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%)
recovery for lenders in the event of payment default.
Rationale
The rating reflects Aeroflex's deteriorating operating performance and credit
measures in recent quarters. We expect the company's revenues and margins to
remain under pressure and adjusted leverage to temporarily rise near the
mid-5x area over the near term, primarily reflecting material deterioration in
Aeroflex's test division's (ATS) wireless testing segment. We view the
company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile is
"aggressive," as defined in our criteria.
Aeroflex is a fabless semiconductor company emphasizing the design and
marketing of proprietary radiation-tolerant microelectronics products for
space, as well as test & measurement equipment to the communications, defense,
and aerospace markets. Its primary customers are the U.S. government and its
defense and aerospace contractors, as well as certain wireless infrastructure
manufacturers. While it enjoys exposure to mostly stable government and
defense customers, Aeroflex's commercial end markets could experience
volatility during downturns. In addition, Standard & Poor's views Aeroflex's
product focus as narrow and its overall industry position as modest. As a
result, we view the company's business risk profile as weak.
Aeroflex's microelectronics segment (AMS) accounts for a little over half of
its revenues and a majority of its operating profit. The segment produces
highly specialized products such as application-specific integrated circuits
(ASICs), high-reliability microelectronics, and space radiation-tolerant
semiconductors.
ATS also pursues a niche strategy in specialty markets, with the majority of
the business consisting of small but leading positions addressing avionics,
radio communication, and, more recently, fourth-generation (4G) wireless
communication test equipment. The balance of the division serves general
purpose markets and is subject to competition from significantly larger peers.
While the test division typically generates lower operating margins than the
microelectronics segment, it does provide some diversity to the company's
revenue base.
Within its niches, the company's product positions are typically strong.
Aeroflex maintains a leading market share for space- and radiation-qualified
microelectronics, where it is often the primary or sole supplier. In addition,
its intellectual property and specialized certifications provide significant
barriers to potential new entrants, especially in the AMS segment. On the
other hand, addressable markets are small, and the company depends on the
level of U.S.-based defense spending in electronics and testing equipment.
We view Aeroflex's financial risk profile as aggressive, primarily reflecting
the volatility of the semiconductor industry and its adjusted leverage near
5.0x as of the March quarter. This contrasts to 4.2x leverage a year ago and
reflects weakened operating results through the downturn of the current
semiconductor cycle. The ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to
total debt of 13% is also on the low end for an aggressive financial risk
profile.
Operating results in recent quarters primarily reflect a weak global economy
and material deterioration in ATS' wireless testing segment. We anticipate
Aeroflex's operating results and credit metrics will improve modestly in
fiscal 2013. Specifically, we expect revenues to increase low-single digits
based on our assumptions of a stable defense/satellite environment, as well as
a rebound in the wireless test business from the delayed Long-Term Evolution
(LTE) rollout, leading to a modest EBITDA improvement. Nonetheless, based on
management's statement that debt reduction is a key initiative, we believe
Aeroflex's adjusted leverage could decline to the mid-4x range by the end of
fiscal 2013.
Liquidity
We have revised Aeroflex's liquidity to "adequate" from "less than adequate,"
based on our estimate of EBITDA cushion in excess of 15% following the recent
amendment of its leverage covenant. Sources include cash balances of $32
million, supplemented by $75 million availability under its revolving credit
facility and expected positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in fiscal 2012.
Uses include moderate capital expenditures at about 4% of revenues and modest
debt amortization.
Our assessment of Aeroflex's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We believe cash flow coverage of sources to uses will be greater than
1.2x for the next 12 months.
-- We estimate sources of cash are likely to exceed cash uses for the
next 12 months.
-- We expect covenant headroom to remain in excess of 15%.
-- We believe the company's relationship with its banks is sound.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Aeroflex, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will
likely be pressured over the next few quarters and that adjusted leverage will
remain in the low- to mid-5x range without further debt reduction over this
period. If Aeroflex can attain and is positioned to sustain about 5x adjusted
leverage within the next 12 months, either through operating improvements or
debt reduction, we would consider revising the outlook to stable.
Alternatively, we would consider a lower rating if weak operating performance
persists, leading to reduced EBITDA generation and adjusted leverage above 5x
on a sustained basis, which would not be supportive of the aggressive
financial risk profile.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch
To From
Aeroflex Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/--
Senior Secured BB- BB-/Watch Neg
Recovery Rating 2 2
