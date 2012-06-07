Overview -- New Brunswick's tax-supported debt as a percent of consolidated operating revenues has risen rapidly in the past five years. -- We are lowering our issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the Province of New Brunswick to 'A+' from 'AA-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that New Brunswick's program review initiatives and pension reforms will be successful at achieving cost savings and that the province will achieve fiscal balance in the next two fiscal years as per its budget plan. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating on the Province of New Brunswick to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook is stable. The downgrade reflects our opinion of the province's rapid increase in its tax-supported debt as a percent of consolidated operating revenues to a record level of more than 150% in the next two fiscal years and large near-term after-capital deficits that we expect to improve gradually. Rationale The ratings on New Brunswick reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the following credit strengths: -- The province's relatively resilient economic performance since the global economic and financial crisis began in 2008 compared with peers'. -- The province's sound liquidity support of more than C$700 million in cash and marketable securities available to address potential fiscal pressures. As well, the province has a pool of sinking funds, which totaled over C$4.0 billion as at the end of fiscal 2012 that can be used for debt repayment if needed. -- Significant revenue support through equalization and Canada Health Transfer and Canada Social Transfer payments from the federal government. Officials estimate total federal transfers for fiscal 2012 to be about 36% of revenues. Credit concerns include our view of the following: -- New Brunswick's very high tax-supported debt burden (net of sinking funds), which rose further in fiscal 2012 to 149% of consolidated operating revenues or about 38% of GDP. We expect the province's tax-supported debt burden to peak at 155% of operating revenues in 2014. -- Challenges stemming from long-term demographic trends that are likely to affect health care demand and revenue growth. -- Significant weakness in the province's budgetary performance since fiscal 2009, which continued in fiscal 2012. The province's after-capital balance improved somewhat to 7.7% of total revenues (Standard & Poor's adjusted) as at the end of fiscal 2012 from 13.8% of total revenues in fiscal 2011. However, in fiscal 2013, New Brunswick is forecasting a wider after-capital shortfall of more than 10% of total revenues reflecting one-time costs associate with the Route 1 Gateway Project. -- Risks pertaining to the sustainability of the global economic recovery sustainability, which should continue to dampen growth in key tax revenues in the next two years. Furthermore, the slow recovery in the rest of Canada in the same period alongside changes to federal transfer funding announced in late 2011 could lead to additional pressures in the medium term. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that New Brunswick's program review initiatives including pension reforms, will be successful at achieving cost efficiencies and that the province will achieve fiscal balance in the next two fiscal years as per its budget plan. Standard & Poor's expects that the province's tax-supported debt burden will rise to a peak of 155% of revenues in fiscal 2014 and begin to decline thereafter. A material increase in New Brunswick's tax-supported debt burden beyond our current expectations could result our revising the outlook to negative. Conversely, returning to budgetary balance and a decline in the province's tax-supported debt burden toward the median for the 'AA' rating category of 100% may lead us to revise the outlook to positive. Related Criteria And Research Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed To From New Brunswick (Province of) Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ AA-/Negative/A-1+ Senior Unsecured A+ AA- New Brunswick (F-M) Project Co. Inc. Senior Secured A+/Stable AA-/Negative Ratings Affirmed New Brunswick (Province of) Commercial Paper Canada scale A-1(HIGH) Global scale A-1+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.