Overview -- Truck manufacturer Navistar International Corp. reported a nearly $700 million loss for its fiscal first half and will, in our view, be challenged to avoid a full-year loss. -- We have revised our assessment of the company's business risk profile to "weak" from "fair." -- We are downgrading Navistar to 'B+' from 'BB-' and placing our ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications pending discussions with management about future prospects and strategy. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Navistar International Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 'B+', from 'BB-'. At the same time, we placed our ratings on Navistar on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The downgrade and CreditWatch placement reflect the company's operational and financial setbacks in recent months: -- Quality issues relating to the frequency of large engine repairs are worse than previously expected. -- EPA certification of Navistar's engines with respect to emissions standards is taking longer than anticipated. -- Navistar is carrying higher-than-expected inventories, in the U.S. because of trade-ins and in Brazil because of weak demand. -- The company reported Class 8 truck market share was down one percentage point year-over-year (market share has dwindled to less than 20% this year from a peak of 28% in 2009), and we are skeptical of a significant rebound in share for the fiscal second half (ended Oct. 31). -- Even the usually reliable parts business declined substantially. For its second quarter, the company reported a loss before taxes of $295 million. Fiscal first-half before-tax results (as reported) dropped $515 million, to a loss, from the first half of fiscal 2011, which we already considered anemic. Similarly, funds from operations for the company's first half were negative and dropped nearly $600 million compared with first-half 2011. Although Navistar has a historical pattern of better performance in its second half, given the poor year-to-date performance, we consider it increasingly unlikely that Navistar can avoid a full-year loss. Deteriorating industry demand--highlighted by increasing cancellation of existing orders--will only exacerbate Navistar's company-specific challenges. Liquidity The company is suffering from large cash outflows. Total cash and marketable securities are $620 million lower than at the beginning of Navistar's fiscal year--although the current $737 million is still adequate. In addition, we understand the quarter's results do not run afoul of covenants. Another metric for balance sheet liquidity, change in cash, marketable securities, and receivables, was negative by $1.126 billion during the first half. CreditWatch Our ratings on Navistar are on CreditWatch with negative implications, pending discussions with the company's executives regarding their strategies for reversing the recent trends. We could lower these ratings an additional notch depending on whether, and to what extent, such strategies will succeed in improving profits and cash flow. Our additional review could occur within the next few weeks. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Navistar International Corp. Navistar Financial Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Navistar International Corp. Senior unsecured B+/Watch Neg BB- Recovery rating 4 4 Subordinated B-/Watch Neg B Recovery rating 6 6