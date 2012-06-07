Overview
-- Truck manufacturer Navistar International Corp. reported a
nearly $700 million loss for its fiscal first half and will, in our view, be
challenged to avoid a full-year loss.
-- We have revised our assessment of the company's business risk profile
to "weak" from "fair."
-- We are downgrading Navistar to 'B+' from 'BB-' and placing our ratings
on CreditWatch with negative implications pending discussions with management
about future prospects and strategy.
Rating Action
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Navistar International Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 'B+',
from 'BB-'. At the same time, we placed our ratings on Navistar on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch placement reflect the company's operational and
financial setbacks in recent months:
-- Quality issues relating to the frequency of large engine repairs are
worse than previously expected.
-- EPA certification of Navistar's engines with respect to emissions
standards is taking longer than anticipated.
-- Navistar is carrying higher-than-expected inventories, in the U.S.
because of trade-ins and in Brazil because of weak demand.
-- The company reported Class 8 truck market share was down one
percentage point year-over-year (market share has dwindled to less than 20%
this year from a peak of 28% in 2009), and we are skeptical of a significant
rebound in share for the fiscal second half (ended Oct. 31).
-- Even the usually reliable parts business declined substantially.
For its second quarter, the company reported a loss before taxes of $295
million. Fiscal first-half before-tax results (as reported) dropped $515
million, to a loss, from the first half of fiscal 2011, which we already
considered anemic. Similarly, funds from operations for the company's first
half were negative and dropped nearly $600 million compared with first-half
2011.
Although Navistar has a historical pattern of better performance in its second
half, given the poor year-to-date performance, we consider it increasingly
unlikely that Navistar can avoid a full-year loss. Deteriorating industry
demand--highlighted by increasing cancellation of existing orders--will only
exacerbate Navistar's company-specific challenges.
Liquidity
The company is suffering from large cash outflows. Total cash and marketable
securities are $620 million lower than at the beginning of Navistar's fiscal
year--although the current $737 million is still adequate. In addition, we
understand the quarter's results do not run afoul of covenants. Another metric
for balance sheet liquidity, change in cash, marketable securities, and
receivables, was negative by $1.126 billion during the first half.
CreditWatch
Our ratings on Navistar are on CreditWatch with negative implications, pending
discussions with the company's executives regarding their strategies for
reversing the recent trends. We could lower these ratings an additional notch
depending on whether, and to what extent, such strategies will succeed in
improving profits and cash flow. Our additional review could occur within the
next few weeks.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action
To From
Navistar International Corp.
Navistar Financial Corp.
Corporate credit rating B+/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/--
Navistar International Corp.
Senior unsecured B+/Watch Neg BB-
Recovery rating 4 4
Subordinated B-/Watch Neg B
Recovery rating 6 6
