June 7 - Overview -- Milwaukee-based utility holding company Wisconsin Energy Corp. (WEC) has continued to strengthen its financial metrics and has demonstrated effective management of regulatory risk. -- We have affirmed our ratings on WEC and subsidiaries Wisconsin Electric Power Co. (WEPCO) and Wisconsin Gas LLC (WG), including the 'A-' corporate credit ratings and 'A-2' commercial paper ratings. -- We have revised the ratings outlook to positive from stable. -- The positive outlook reflects the potential for a one-notch upgrade over the next 12 to 18 months based on continued improvement in the company's financial condition. Rating Action On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on U.S. utility holding company Wisconsin Energy Corp. (WEC) and subsidiaries Wisconsin Electric Power Co. (WEPCO) and Wisconsin Gas LLC (WG), including the 'A-' corporate credit ratings and 'A-2' commercial paper ratings. We have revised the ratings outlook to positive from stable. Approximately $4.6 billion of total long-term debt was outstanding as of March 31, 2012. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our expectation that there is at least a one-in-three probability that the company will continue to achieve modest improvements in its financial metrics that would support a one-notch upgrade over the intermediate term. Higher ratings are possible if the company continues to modestly reduce debt and strengthen its overall financial condition, if regulation in Wisconsin remains more credit supportive than in other states, and if the economy continues to show signs of sustained improvement. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on WEC reflect an "excellent" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria. WEC's regulated operating subsidiaries are Wisconsin Electric Power Co. (WEPCO) and Wisconsin Gas LLC (WG), whose business profiles are also "excellent" in our assessment. As part of the company's "Power the Future" strategy, it formed unregulated subsidiary W.E. Power in 2001 to design, construct, own, finance, and lease new generating capacity to WEPCO. WEC's business risk profile benefits from responsive regulation in Wisconsin, characterized by supportive cost-recovery ratemaking mechanisms, solid operational performance, completion of major generation additions, a cost-conscious management team, and a focus on a straightforward electric and natural gas utility business model. In addition, the utilities manage regulatory risk effectively, as demonstrated by rate decisions that provide for steady earnings and cash flow. These attributes are tempered by a still somewhat weak service territory economy. However, the service area is gradually recovering, particularly in the iron ore mining, heavy equipment manufacturing, and rubber and plastics sectors. Also, the company is experiencing a rebound in new electric and natural gas customer connections. With WEC's Power the Future generation expansion projects complete, its construction program concentrates on environmental compliance initiatives, renewable energy projects to meet the state's current renewable portfolio standard, and on additions and improvements to existing electric and gas facilities. One of the company's renewable energy investments, Glacier Hills, an approximate $364 million 162-megawatt (MW) wind farm, was completed on Dec. 20, 2011, on time and under budget. Another project, its 50 MW biomass plant, is estimated to total between $245 million and $255 million. The project is on budget and schedule to meet its completion date by the end of 2013. When this is complete, the company will meet the state's renewable standard for 2015. Thereafter, WEC expects to deplete its bank of renewable energy credits and will need additional credits or renewable generation in 2017. The company is in the final stages of completing upgrades of air quality controls at Oak Creek Units 5-8. Units 5 and 6 were declared commercial in March 2012 and the company expects to complete Units 7 and 8 this summer. The project is on budget for about $900 million (including allowance for funds during construction). The 615-MW coal-fired Oak Creek Unit 2 was declared commercial on Jan. 12, 2011, and Oak Creek Unit 1, also 615 MW, was completed on Feb. 2, 2010. The company had received Wisconsin Public Service Commission (WPSC) preconstruction approval of the station and authorization of a 30-year lease agreement between affiliate W.E. Power and WEPCO for a 12.7% return on equity (55% common equity and 45% debt capital structure) plus recovery of all operating costs through the utility's rates. We view Wisconsin's regulatory climate as more credit supportive than other states. The commission authorized suspension of amortization of $148 million of regulatory costs and approved recovery of $148 million of carrying costs and depreciation on air quality controls at Oak Creek Units 5-8 and Glacier Hills Wind Park in October 2011. Currently pending before the WPSC is a request for an electric net customer bill rate increase of 3.6% in 2013 and an additional increase of 3.6% in 2014, after applying expected proceeds from a renewable energy tax grant. The company needs rate relief to recover costs for Glacier Hills and other approved projects that are under construction. The company also filed for higher steam rates in 2013 and 2014 and modest gas rate decreases for 2013. We expect a final commission order in late 2012. In Michigan, a state that we view as credit supportive, the company filed for a $17.5 million rate hike. Higher rates are needed to recover Michigan's pro rata share of renewables, environmental controls, and the costs associated with Oak Creek Unit 2. Under Michigan law, WEPCO self-implemented a $7.7 million rate hike in early 2012. We expect a final commission order by July 2012. In January 2012, the company announced the possibility of a joint venture with Wolverine Power Cooperative at the Presque Isle power plant. WEC would continue to operate the unit, but Wolverine would fund the costs of environmental upgrades and become part owner. The companies expect to reach a decision later this year; regulatory approvals are required. WEC would continue to operate the plant. The venture would reduce WEC's ownership in the facility, but would not reduce the rate base. Although WEC plans to implement an up to $300 million share repurchase program through 2013 and gradually increase its dividend payout to 60% of earnings (from about 48%) by 2014, it is doing so with the estimated $600 million of free cash flow it expects to have from 2012 through 2016 (largely from bonus depreciation and completion of its Power the Future program). In that regard, WEC repurchased about $100 million of stock to date and increased the dividend by 15.4% for 2012. WEC also retired $450 million of long-term debt in 2011. Although using all the cash to pare debt would have benefited the company's financial condition the most, WEC's strategy appears to be a relatively balanced approach to its use of free cash flow. The company still plans to reduce debt, albeit very modestly. Continued gradual economic recovery in the region, moderating capital expenditures as major projects near completion, prospects for additional rate relief, and well-controlled expenses should lead to modest financial improvement. Accordingly, our base forecast includes funds from operations (FFO) to total debt about 23% and total debt to total capitalization hovering around 55% in the foreseeable future. When calculating these ratios, Standard & Poor's considers WEC's hybrid securities as having intermediate equity content and adjusts ratios for operating leases, pensions, other postretirement obligations, and purchased-power agreements. Liquidity The short-term rating on WEC and its utility subsidiaries is 'A-2' and largely reflects the long-term corporate credit ratings and our view of the company's "adequate" liquidity under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors. We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors and assumptions: -- WEC's liquidity sources during the next 12 months, including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability, should exceed uses by more than 1.2x. Uses include necessary capital expenditures, debt maturities, and anticipated shareholder distributions. -- Debt maturities are manageable during the next 12 months. -- Liquidity sources would exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- WEC's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending or sell assets, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in credit markets, and its generally prudent risk management. In our analysis of liquidity during the next 12 months, we assume about $1.6 billion of liquidity sources, consisting primarily of FFO and credit facility availability. We estimate use of $1.2 billion of liquidity for capital spending, maturing debt, working capital, and shareholder distributions. The company maintains bank credit facilities totaling $1.250 billion ($450 million at WEC, $500 million at WEPCO, and $300 million at WG) that expire in December 2013. The bank facilities require the parent and the utilities to maintain a minimum total funded debt to capitalization ratio of 70% and 65%, respectively, with which they comfortably comply. At March 31, 2012, WEC had a combined total of approximately $1.2 billion of undrawn lines under its bank back-up credit facilities, and $557.3 million of commercial paper outstanding that the available lines of credit supported. The company has a manageable maturity ladder, with $300 million of debt at WEPCO coming due in May 2013. We expect the company to address issuance well in advance of the due date and WEC to continue to meet its cash needs in a credit-neutral manner. Also, given WEC's focus on relatively low-risk electric and gas operations and regulatory mechanisms that provide for the timely recovery of costs, prospective cash flows should be reasonably predictable. Outlook The positive rating outlook on WEC and its subsidiaries reflects our view that we could raise the ratings one notch within the next 12 to 18 months with sustained financial performance above our base-case forecast level of adjusted FFO to total debt of 23% and adjusted debt to total capital of about 55%. Fundamental to our forecast are expectations of a continued slow economic recovery in the company's service territory and a limitation of stock buybacks or dividend increases to those already announced by WEC, and the outcome of pending rate filings in Wisconsin and Michigan. We could lower the ratings if WEC's consolidated financial profile were to erode to a point where total debt to total capital rose above 58% and FFO to total debt fell below 17% for an extended period. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Wisconsin Energy Corp. Wisconsin Gas LLC Wisconsin Electric Power Co. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Positive/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2 Wisconsin Energy Capital Corp. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Positive/-- A-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Wisconsin Energy Corp. Senior Unsecured BBB+ Junior Subordinated BBB Commercial Paper A-2 Elm Road Generating Station Supercritical LLC Senior Unsecured A- Wisconsin Electric Power Co. Senior Unsecured A- Commercial Paper A-2 Wisconsin Gas LLC Senior Unsecured A- Commercial Paper A-2 