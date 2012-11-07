Nov 7 - Although European airports performed stronger than Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services expected in the first nine months of 2012, it is maintaining
its cautious outlook for the sector, according to a recent report titled
"European Airports Face The Recession's Ripple Effects."
"We believe that continued economic deterioration is a key risk to credit
quality for European airports and could constrain improvement in their credit
metrics. Our current outlook distribution reflects this view, with four of our
11 rated European airport issuers carrying negative outlooks," said credit
analyst, Olli Rouhiainen.
Most of the issuers with negative outlooks have credit metrics that we believe
may not remain commensurate with their current ratings if Standard & Poor's
more severe alternative forecast for Europe's economy--which sees GDP
declining by 1.0% in 2012 and 1.9% in 2013--were to become a reality. In this
scenario, we would anticipate passenger volumes across Europe to decline by up
to 4% on average from levels achieved so far in 2012, although performance
across the rated airports may differ according to factors unique to each
airport such as GDP growth, passenger mix, and exposure to long-haul traffic.
Mr. Rouhiainen added: "Prospects for lower economic growth do not bode well
for the credit quality of European airports in the coming months, in our view.
Our base-case credit scenario for rated European airports forecasts passenger
growth averaging 1%-2% for 2012, and to increase by a similar pace in 2013.
European airlines are struggling to cope with weak economic growth and high
fuel prices, bringing renewed fears of capacity cuts."
However, despite the threats to airport capacity and the reduced potential for
passenger volume growth and traffic, rated airports' profits could hold
steady, in our view. Most of the rated airports can increase tariffs by more
than inflation under their current agreements with regulators and airlines. We
also believe that most airports will be able to limit cost increases, which
should further support their profitability.
"Although the persistent economic deterioration points to weakening
performance for European airports into 2013, we expect credit quality to
remain resilient and for ratings in the sector to stay mainly in the
investment-grade category," said Mr. Rouhiainen.
