Rating Action On Nov. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CCC-' its long-term corporate credit rating on South-Africa based recycler New Reclamation Group Pty Ltd. (Reclam). At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the company's EUR116 million secured notes (previously EUR153 million) to 'D' (default) from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating on the secured notes remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrades reflect Reclam's recent announcement that between April and October 2012, it acquired 24% of its outstanding secured notes in the open market at a significant discount of about 25%. We do not consider the buybacks to be opportunistic, but rather to constitute a distressed exchange, because of the company's weak liquidity and our uncertainty over its ability to repay the notes by the time they mature on Feb. 1, 2013. In addition, we understand that management could continue to buy back further notes in the coming weeks. During its public investor call, management mentioned that the buybacks were funded by internally generated cash and unsecured borrowings with a maturity profile that extends beyond the maturity of the notes and is not conditional on the conclusion of any other refinancing. We find this disclosure to be poor, and as not providing the essential information we need to fully understand the current situation. In light of the possibility of further buybacks, we do not envisage raising the 'D' rating on the secured notes. We will re-evaluate the corporate credit rating in the near term, but based on the information we have at the moment, we do not expect to raise it above 'CCC-'. The 'CCC-' rating would reflect our view of the risks associated with Reclam refinancing the notes and our uncertainty over whether the group will change its capital structure before the notes mature. For further details on our previous rating actions on Reclam, see "South Africa-Based Recycler The New Reclamation Group Downgraded To 'CCC-' On Refinancing Risk; Off Watch; Outlook Neg," published June 29, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. For an explanation of our approach to distressed exchange offers, see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," published May 12, 2009. Ratings List Downgraded To From New Reclamation Group Pty Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating SD CCC-/Negative Secured Debt D CCC- Recovery Rating 4 4