OVERVIEW -- In July 2011, we lowered our rating on Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01's class A2 notes because the swap documentation did not comply with our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria. -- Since then, the issuer has amended the documentation, which complies with our 2012 counterparty criteria. -- This, combined with our view of the transaction's strong performance, have led us to place our ratings on the class A2 and S notes on CreditWatch positive. -- Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01 is a French RMBS transaction with loans originated by BRED Banque Populaire and CASDEN Banque Populaire. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch positive its 'AA- (sf)' and 'A (sf)' credit ratings on Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01's class A2 and S notes, respectively. On July 15, 2011, we lowered to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' our rating on the class A2 notes because the swap documentation did not comply with our superseded (2010) counterparty criteria (see "Rating Lowered On French RMBS Transaction Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01's Class A2 Notes; Class S Rating Affirmed"). The issuer has since updated the swap counterparty documentation and this reflects our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012). Given that we have also observed consistent strong transaction performance, we believe that we need to further examine the possibility of an upgrade of the class A2 and S notes through our credit and cash flow analysis. Consequently, we have placed all of our ratings in Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01 on CreditWatch positive. We intend to complete our review of the transaction in the next few weeks. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at