Overview
-- U.S.-based guitar manufacturer Fender Musical Instruments Corp. has
announced its intent to refinance its existing term loan.
-- We are affirming our ratings on Fender, including our 'B' corporate
credit rating. We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating to the proposed
term loan with a recovery rating of '3'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that the company will maintain
adequate liquidity and modestly improve its credit metrics due to debt
repayment over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on
Fender Musical Instruments Corp., including its corporate credit rating at
'B'. The affirmation follows Fender's announcement that it will refinance its
existing term loan.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue-level rating to Fender's proposed
$245 million term loan due 2018. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. The new issue-level rating for the proposed term loan is
subject to a review of final documentation by Standard & Poor's. We understand
that Fender will use the net proceeds from the notes offering to repay the
existing balances on its $200 million term loan and $100 million delayed draw
facility, both due 2014. We will withdraw the issue-level ratings on the
company's existing senior secured term loan upon completion of this
transaction and after the existing balances have been repaid.
The outlook is stable. Pro forma for this transaction, we estimate the company
will have about $255 million reported debt outstanding, a $4 million increase
from current balances.
Rationale
We continue to view Fender's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged"
given its significant debt obligations. Key credit factors in our assessment
of Fender's "weak" business risk profile include its narrow business focus,
customer concentration, the discretionary nature of its products, and the
highly competitive musical instruments industry in which it operates.
Additionally, we considered the company's good market positions, its
well-recognized brand names, and the geographic diversity of its sales.
We estimate that following this refinancing, Fender's credit protection
measures will remain unchanged. We continue to view Fender's financial risk
profile as highly leveraged. Pro forma for this transaction, Fender's
estimated ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA is about 5.4x for the 12 months
ended July 1, 2012, which remains near the indicative leverage ratio for a
highly leveraged financial risk profile of greater than 5x. We also estimate
that the pro forma ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
is about 15% and slightly better than the indicative ratio of less than 12%
for a highly leveraged financial risk profile.
Operating performance has modestly improved during the past year. Revenues
grew 3.4% for the 12 months ended July 1, 2012, over the prior-year period.
Performance improvement resulted from Fender's ability to resolve its backlog
and supply disruption issues. EBITDA improved by almost 10%, and we estimate
adjusted EBITDA margins have remained flat near 8%, reflecting pricing actions
and improved operating efficiencies as production normalized, partly offset by
elevated raw material costs. Free operating cash flow has also improved,
primarily owing to improved working capital levels as the company recovered
from its backlog issues, offset by raw material cost pressures, and increased
capital expenditures over the last year.
We believe Fender's credit metrics will continue to improve but remain
constrained by the weak economy, particularly in Europe, and continuing margin
pressure from high input costs. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's 2013
forecast include:
-- Revenue growth in 2013 in the low single-digits and adjusted EBITDA
margin near 8%, reflecting a greater portion of sales coming from
higher-margin products, offset by continued input cost pressures, including
raw material costs such as hardwoods, and rising labor costs.
-- We estimate about $12 million of capital expenditures in 2013.
-- We anticipate free operating cash flow for the year will approach $20
million in 2013 as working capital levels normalize.
Based on our forecast, we expect Fender's adjusted leverage will remain near
5x through the remainder of 2012, but to improve closer to below 5x in 2013
from debt prepayment on the term loan. We expect the ratio of FFO to total
debt to remain near 15% over the next 12 months.
Fender's sales are concentrated in guitars, with 72% of its fiscal 2011 gross
sales represented by fretted instruments and guitar amplifiers. The company
also has some sales concentration with its largest customer, Guitar Center
Inc., accounting for an estimated 16% of 2011 sales. Although Fender maintains
strong brand recognition through its key Fender and related brand names, we
believe sales will remain vulnerable to economic cycles because of the
discretionary nature of its products. We believe the musical instruments and
accessories industry is highly fragmented and very competitive, based on such
factors as name recognition, sound quality, style, and price. Fender's primary
competitors include Gibson Guitar Corp., Yamaha Corp. and Marshall
Amplification PLC. Fender believes it had the leading market share by revenue
in the U.S. in 2011 in electric, acoustic, and bass guitars and amplifiers (as
measured by MI Sales Trak), as well as being one of the largest independent
distributors of musical instrument accessories in the U.S. The company has
diversified its geographic reach through acquisitions, and now has about 47%
of its sales outside of the U.S., a large portion of which are in Europe.
Liquidity
We believe liquidity is adequate to cover Fender's needs for the next 12
months. This is based on the following information and assumptions:
-- We estimate liquidity sources will exceed uses in excess of 1.2x for
the next 12 months.
-- We estimate net sources would continue to be positive, even with a 15%
decline in EBITDA from current levels.
-- The company's existing term loan credit agreements does not contain
financial covenants. However, the proposed term loan credit agreement contains
a maximum senior secured leverage covenant. We expect cushion under this
covenant test to remain above 15% in order to maintain adequate liquidity.
-- The company is also required to maintain a fixed-charge coverage test
of 1.0x in the event availability of funds under its $100 million asset-backed
revolving credit facility (ABL) due 2016 declines below $12.5 million, which
we do not expect to occur over the next 12 to 24 months.
-- The company has manageable debt maturities, and annual amortization on
the proposed term loan is at about $2.5 million.
-- As of July 1, 2012, Fender reported about $13 million of cash on hand
and $85 million of availability under its ABL, net of outstanding letters of
credit.
-- We believe Fender will generate sufficient cash flow from operations
to fund its capital expenditures that we expect to be about $12 million over
the near term.
Recovery analysis
The company's proposed $245 million term loan due 2018 is rated 'B', the same
as the corporate credit rating, with a recovery of '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. For a complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will maintain
adequate liquidity and will continue to reduce leverage over the next 12
months.
We could consider an upgrade if Fender sustains operating performance at
improved levels and applies excess cash flow toward debt reduction, resulting
in credit measures in line with indicative ratios for an aggressive financial
risk profile, including an adjusted total debt to EBITDA ratio between 4x and
5x, and a ratio of FFO to total debt in the range of 12% to 20%. We estimate
Fender could achieve these metrics in a scenario of mid-single-digit revenue
growth and an upper-single-digit EBITDA margin.
We could consider a downgrade if the company's operating performance
deteriorates significantly or its financial policies become more aggressive
(including a large debt-financed acquisition or dividend), causing covenant
cushion on the proposed term loan to fall below 10%.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Senior secured B
Recovery rating 3
Ratings Assigned
Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
Senior secured
$245 mil. term loan due 2018 B
Recovery rating 3
