Nov 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services surveyed rated U.S. telecom and
cable companies with significant operations in the path of Hurricane Sandy to
gauge the extent of service outages and the storm's potential financial
implications, and provided its initial findings in a report published yesterday.
"We gathered information from a number of sources, including discussions with
rated companies, company press releases, Federal Communications Commission
(FCC) announcements, and anecdotal information to form our initial insights on
the impact of this natural disaster on the sector," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Richard Siderman. "Our preliminary review focused on the
current operational status of each subsector and the storm's potential impact
on these entities' customer relations and reputation."
For cable system operators, there are major outages throughout the path of the
storm, with New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area particularly
hard-hit. Service outages have mostly affected customers of Comcast Corp.,
Time Warner Cable Inc. (TWC), and Cablevision Systems Corp.
"We generally don't expect disruptions related to the storm to result in
long-term negative customer relations for cable operators," Mr. Siderman said.
"We believe that customers, for the most part, will understand that
restoration of cable services--including video, Internet, and
telephone--relies on restoration of electric power and will be more likely to
direct any criticism toward the electric utilities. We expect cable operators
to adopt flexible billing policies to cushion Sandy's impact on customer
relations."
While wireless service was hard-hit in many areas in the path of the storm,
Standard & Poor's noted that it's difficult to determine the extent of
wireless service outages. "While all wireless carriers are likely to encounter
some level of customer frustration over service issues, we believe such
sentiment is unlikely to cause enduring problems," Mr. Siderman said. "We
expect at least some wireless companies to adjust customers' bills in response
to Sandy, either by offering credits for the period that service was
unavailable, or by discounting or forgiving excess billable minutes for
customers who lost their landline connections and ran up billable wireless
minutes."
Wireless carriers could also come under increased pressure, including from
regulators, to bolster their backup power capacity for cell towers, leading to
higher capital expenditures.
Data center/colocation operators could benefit if the sector fulfills its
promise of providing secure facilities to house telecommunications equipment
with uninterrupted power and connectivity. "Enterprises of all types that
conclude that their in-house contingency plans were not sufficient in light
damage of from Sandy may consider outsourcing at least some of their disaster
recovery capabilities to specialized data center/colocation companies," Mr.
Siderman said.
Standard & Poor's doesn't expect landline telephone companies to suffer
widespread consumer discontent as a result of the storm and believes
independently powered landline telephone service may actually fare well
compared with wireless service and cable telephony. "It's conceivable that
Sandy could cause some former telephone customers to rethink the added
security that the redundancy of a landline telephone company connection
provides," Mr. Siderman said.
Although companies are still assessing the damage from the storm, at this
point Standard & Poor's believes the key financial factors when determining
the storm's credit impact will be the cost to repair damage, the extent of
revenue losses from service interruptions and customer credits, and the impact
of these factors on companies' liquidity. "From a liquidity perspective, the
timing of cash flows could be critical," Mr. Siderman said. "Companies may not
receive insurance reimbursements until some time after disbursing cash to
repair storm damage, and lost revenues from out-of-service customers could
compound the impact on liquidity."
Standard & Poor's expects to have a better picture of restoration costs and
lost revenues in the coming days and weeks, and intends to comment more
definitively on the storm's credit implications for the sector as it receives
more comprehensive information.
