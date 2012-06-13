June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SKB-Bank's (SKB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmation reflects SKB's growing franchise, increasing diversification of revenues, currently adequate asset quality and comfortable liquidity position. However, the ratings are currently constrained by recent and further budgeted fast lending growth, modest profitability for a retail-focused bank and a tightly managed capital position, which translates into a modest ability to absorb losses. SKB has significantly expanded its retail lending after the crisis with an exceptionally fast growth rate of about 90% per annum in 2010-2011. Together with the bank's focus on long-term (up to seven years) unsecured lending, this results in a largely unseasoned portfolio, which may demonstrate higher loss rates when the loans mature, especially if economic conditions deteriorate. Fitch also notes that such a long-term tenor is rather uncommon for other main retail players. However, no deterioration is yet evident. As at end-2011, non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue more than 90 days) represented a moderate 6.4% of retail loan book (7.2% for the total portfolio) and were 110% covered by impairment reserves.