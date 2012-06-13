UPDATE 1-Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON, June 9 Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
TORONTO, June 13 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Wealth management head says no plans to change 36 percent stake in CI
Financial at this point in time" * Scotiabank wealth head chris hodgson says bank might be interested in raising
CI stake if opportunity arose and market metrics made sense
* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ra1ONz Further company coverage: