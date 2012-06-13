June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dexia Municipal Agency's (DMA; 'A+'/Negative) outstanding EUR64.7bn obligations foncieres (OF) at 'AAA'. The 'AAA' rating of DMA's public sector OF is supported by overcollateralisation (OC) of 15.4%, up from 14.5% previously. This is also the lowest level of nominal OC observed in the last 12 months. The higher level of OC supporting the rating is a result of a number of factors, such as the increase of expected credit losses at the 'AAA' level to 11.4% from 10.6% previously and higher refinancing spread assumptions, notably for cover assets located in Belgium. Given that DMA is currently undergoing an in-depth restructuring process, the rating of the OF may be impacted once structural changes are implemented. However, Fitch expects support, if needed, coming from the French state as DMA, which is currently a subsidiary of DCL will shortly be owned by the French State (31.7%; 'AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), Caisse des Depots (31.7%; CDC; 'AAA'/Negative/'F1+'), Dexia Credit Local (31.7%; DCL; 'A+'/Negative/'F1+') and La Banque Postale (4.9%; LBP; 'AA-'/Negative/'F1+'). Also, the downgrade of any sovereign exposure in the cover pool would cause additional pressures on the supporting OC through increased credit and refinancing risks on the cover assets. This may lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds if available OC was not managed adequately. The OF's rating is based on DMA's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 17.9% assigned to the programme. This combination enables the OF's rating to reach 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis and 'AAA' when taking into account recoveries on the covered bonds assumed to be in default, as the lowest level of nominal OC observed in the last 12 months is sufficient to sustain the agency's stresses. All else being equal, the covered bonds could remain rated 'AAA' as long as DMA's IDR is at least 'BBB+'. As of 30 March 2012, DMA's EUR64.7bn outstanding public sector OF were secured by a cover pool of EUR74.7bn, resulting in a nominal OC of 15.4%. DMA's assets consisted of loans to public sector entities (76%) and securities (24%). The rating on a PD basis is capped at the French sovereign's IDR, as around 66.3% of the cover assets are exposed or guaranteed by it or its regions. Other major geographical exposures are Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2'; 10.1%) and Belgium ('AA'/Negative/'F1+'; 9.4%). The portfolio exposure to non-'AAA' countries represents 20.4% of the cover pool (Italy, Belgium (19.5% together), Spain (0.7%) and Portugal (0.2%). Since the agency's previous analysis, the Greek and Icelandic exposures have now been removed from the cover assets. In its analysis, Fitch has stress-tested the default of the largest non-'AAA' sovereign and a significant increase in the default rate of the exposures located in that country, combined with a low stressed recovery rate on these defaulted assets to simulate the potential impact that sovereign default could have on the public-sector entities located within that country. Overall, in a 'AAA' rating scenario, Fitch has calculated a default rate of 24.1% and a recovery rate of 52.7%. DMA enters into different swap agreements to hedge against interest rate and currency risks. All the assets and liabilities are currently swapped into a euro-denominated floating rate (three-month Euribor) and are then swapped into EONIA to eliminate basis risks, except the assets backing a EUR1.85bn collateralised loan to DCL secured by loans to UK municipalities. A minimum OC of 26.8% is contractually in place to mitigate the interest and currency risks that could occur if these GBP-denominated assets were transferred to DMA upon a default of DCL. Fitch will monitor that the contractual OC is sufficient to cover credit and market losses on such sub-pool. On a pre-swap basis, around 90% of DMA's assets are euro-denominated in euros and 60 % bear a floating rate. On the liabilities side, around 80% of outstanding OF are euro-denominated and 78 % are issued at a fixed rate. The OC supporting the rating will be affected by, among others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OF which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', published 13 March 2012, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Spread Assumption Addendum' dated 28 November 2011