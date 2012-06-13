June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed La Francaise des Placement's (LFP) 'M2' Asset Manager Rating. LFP is the security asset management business entity of La Francaise AM Group. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects the stability and robustness of the company, as reflected in its diversified client and business mix. The rating also factors in the positive developments observed in the areas of operations and technology, contributing to a reduction of the overall investment and operational risk. Development with distributors in France and abroad is still a key challenge for LFP. To do so, the company is to streamline further its range of expertises to make it clearer, with well positioned flagship products. Another challenge for LFP is, like many peers, to strengthen portfolio construction discipline in areas such as diversification, hedging, speed and magnitude of adjustments, to cope with the increased volatility of capital markets. Asset manager operations in the 'M2' category demonstrate low vulnerability to operational and investment management failure. LFP's 'M2' rating is based on the following category scores, which represent a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score: Company & Staffing: 2.00 Risk Management & Controls: 2.25 Portfolio Management: 2.50 (from 2.25) Investment Administration: 2.25 (from 2.50) Technology: 2.25 (from 2.50) COMPANY AND STAFFING The asset management company is profitable, benefiting from a large mix of products and a granularity of investors. Sales efforts are currently focused on the French and foreign distribution market, with the opening of two new offices abroad, and the aim is now to communicate on a clear lead offering, identified for each client segment. Staffs are stable overall. RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS The overall control setup is robust, with strengthened resources. All risk monitoring tools are now interfaced with Light Trade, the core integrated proprietary system; and one unique system, Risk Metrics, has been adopted for risk management homogeneity purpose. The agency outlines positively the progress made on risk mapping, counterparties oversight and risk mitigation, and dedicated funds constraints controls. Further developments are expected relating to liquidity and pre-trade formal controls. PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT The portfolio management team has seen some development in its multi-asset pole, which has been re-organised following the departure of the Head of Alternative Investment and a portfolio manager. This broader team now comprises 14 staff and roles have been well redistributed. Fitch still views the top down process of LFP as a differentiating strength, but notes that there is room for improvement in portfolio construction discipline, especially in the fixed income arena, which has suffered from the volatility in 2011 markets and may have lacked ability to hedge or diversify positions. This asset class, greatly oriented towards the eurozone, could also gain from a redefinition of certain products towards more diversification. Other processes (money market funds, equity and emerging markets) are overall stable and well established. INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION AND TECHNOLOGY LFP's proprietary position keeping tool, Light Trade, centralises all portfolio positions and homogenises core front-to-back functionalities. Subject to several developments, Light Trade has proved to be scalable and able to support the company's development, though development projects may take some time. Projects are underway to develop interface with markets for dealing and enhance order management control; straight-through processing has been improved further. Client reporting is of high quality and comprehensive. Fitch highlights the state-of-the art IT security system, full business continuity plan being finalised shortly. COMPANY PROFILE La Francaise AM is an asset management group, 80% owned by Credit Mutuel Nord Europe, resulting from the merger, in 2009, of La Francaise des Placements, an independent company, and UFG-IM. The group manages EUR35bn as of May 2012, through La Francaise Real Estate Managers and La Francaise des Placements. At end-2011, 85 staffs were employed in the rating perimeter. RATING SENSITIVITY The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be lowered by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch asset manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website. LFP's rating report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers', dated 16 August 2010, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 