June 13 - The introduction of centralized derivatives clearing under the
Dodd-Frank Act (DFA) in the U.S. will raise transaction costs for all
participants in derivatives markets, and end users of hedging instruments will
likely face higher collateral requirements, according to a new Fitch Ratings
report.
As the largest U.S. users of derivatives prepare for significant changes in the
regulatory environment, the outstanding notional amount of derivatives has
remained roughly steady since 2009, at approximately $300 trillion for the
largest 100 U.S. market participants. Interest rate swaps ($237 trillion
outstanding) continue to drive the bulk of global derivatives activity. However,
the notional amount of credit derivatives outstanding has fallen by 40% over the
last three years to approximately $22 trillion as of year-end 2011.
We expect broader regulation of swaps market participants and dealers to drive
costs higher over the next few years as over-the-counter activity migrates to
central clearing through multiple derivative-clearing organizations (DCO) in the
U.S. and overseas. Regulations will result in higher reporting and
infrastructure-related costs tied to this migration, in addition to new
collateral and margining requirements.
The greatest impact will be felt by financial institutions, as they will likely
clear swaps through DCOs, reducing their ability to net within counterparties.
This will likely increase collateral requirements and total net derivative
exposure. In addition, increased collateral requirements will likely constrain
systemic liquidity, absent any other changes. We expect that much of the
increased costs tied to higher collateral requirements and reduced liquidity
will be passed on to many nonfinancial users of derivatives.
Central clearing will allow regulators to aggregate systemic exposure and
identify those counterparties with the largest derivative positions. Financial
institutions may be exposed to higher margin or collateral requirements as
regulators and DCOs look to mitigate counterparty risk through changes in
initial and variation margin rules, as well as the types of eligible collateral
to be posted.
Six large financial institutions continue to account for more than 75% of all
derivative assets and liabilities carried on the balance sheets of 100 firms
reviewed by Fitch in our survey of derivatives activity. They also account for
98% of the total notional amount of derivatives outstanding. The six firms are
JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and
Wells Fargo.