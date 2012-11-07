Nov 7 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' its ratings on the
following revenue bonds issued on behalf of Salem Hospital, obligated group
member of Salem Health, Oregon):
--$50,000,000 Salem Hospital Facility Authority (OR) (Salem Hospital Project)
var rate rev bonds ser 2008C (LOC: Bank of America, N.A.);
--$75,000,000 Salem Hospital Facility Authority (OR) (Salem Hospital Project)
var rate rev bonds ser 2008B (LOC: U.S. Bank National Association);
--$60,232,197 Salem Hospital Facility Authority (OR) (Salem Hospital Project)
rev bonds ser 2008A;
--$120,000,000 Salem Hospital Facility Authority (OR) (Salem Hospital Project)
rev bonds ser 2006.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
Debt payments are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the obligated group
(Salem Hospital). For fiscal 2012 (unaudited; Sept. 30 year-end), Salem Hospital
accounted for 96% of Salem Health's operating revenues and 98% of its total
assets.
KEY RAITNG DRIVERS
COMPRESSED FINANCIAL PROFILE: The rating downgrade to 'A' from 'A+' is supported
by Salem Health's current financial profile, which is now more in line with the
'A' rating. Further, Fitch believes the financial profile will remain compressed
over the medium term as operations remain challenged by a weak regional economy.
PRESSURED PROFITABILITY: Financial results for fiscal 2012 were markedly lower
than expected with profitability margins comparing unfavorably to Fitch's 'A'
category medians as net patient revenue growth suffered from systemically low
inpatient activity. Salem Health reported $4.8 million in operating income for
fiscal 2012, or a 0.8% operating margin, down from $21.4 million in the prior
year (3.6%). Fitch expects operating profitability to remain pressured through
fiscal 2013 and management has budgeted a 1.7% oprating margin for fiscal 2013.
PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT PLAN: Beginning March 2012, management implemented a
financial impromvenent plan driven primarily by strong cost savings. The plan
relies on both labor and non-labor cost savings, supply chain and revenue cycle
management, and enhanced productivity to achieve $15.3 million in annualized
savings by Sept. 30, 2013. Fitch notes that the weak fiscal 2012 financial
results even included $8.8 million of realized cost savings due to management's
plan.
GOOD LIQUIDITY: Liquidity relative to expenses is very good as Salem Health had
254.4 days cash on hand (DCOH) at Sept. 30, 2012, compared to Fitch's 'A'
category median of 191 days. Though the strong balance sheet growth reflects
favorable investment portfolio performance, it also reflects sizably reduced
capital spending over the last three fiscal years, which averaged 71.8% of
depreciation annually.
LEADING MARKET SHARE: Salem Health maintains a leading and dominant 77%
inpatient market share position in the primary service area, and a leading 24%
market share in the secondary service area.
MODERATELY HIGH DEBT BURDEN: Though Salem Health has no new debt plans, Fitch
believes Salem Health's pressured profitability and cash flow generation leaves
no room for any additional debt capacity at the current rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
The rating downgrade to 'A' from 'A+' reflects Salem Health's current financial
profile, which is more reflective of the 'A' rating level and is expected to
remain so over the medium term. Profitability for fiscal 2012 was only just
above break-even and was aided by strong cost saving measures. For fiscal 2013,
profitability is budgeted to improve modestly but remain low for the rating
category.
Regional Economy Pressures Profitability
The weak regional and state economies have resulted in persistently high
unemployment rates and led to systemically low inpatient activity and an
unfavorable shift in its payor mix. As a result, net patient revenue for fiscal
2012 fell by 4% from the prior fiscal year and negatively impacted
profitability. For fiscal 2012, Salem Health generated $4.8 million in operating
income, equating to a meek 0.8% operating margin, which is markedly lower than
the 3.6% operating margin for fiscal 2011 and is lower than Fitch's 'A' category
median of 2.8%.
In response to the flagging profitability, management implemented a financial
improvement plan beginning in March 2012 to yield $7.5 million in cost savings
by Sept. 30, 2012 and $15.3 million in annual cost savings by March 2013. The
plan relies on labor and non-labor cost savings, supply chain and revenue cycle
management, and enhanced productivity. Management reports it exceeded its target
for Sept. 30, 2012 with $8.8 million of cost savings realized. Although these
cost saving measures are viewed positively, Fitch is concerned about the decline
in revenue and pressure on profitability. Salem Hospital has budgeted a 1.7%
operating margin for fiscal 2013.
Good Liquidity
Unrestricted cash and investment levels have risen steadily over the last three
fiscal years due to low capital spending and favorable investment returns,
especially in fiscal 2012. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Salem Health had $345.9 million
in unrestricted cash and investments, equating to a very good 254.4 DCOH and an
average 115.4% cash to debt position, compared to Fitch's respective 'A'
category medians of 191 days and 116.4%.
Minimal Capital Spending
Capital spending has ebbed dramatically over the last three fiscal years as
Salem brought a new hospital tower online in 2009. The low capital spending
trend also reflects the Salem Health Board's desire to preserve and grow
liquidity, especially in light of pressured profitability and cash flow
generation. As a result, capital spending was a mere 58.1% of depreciation
expense in fiscal year (FY) 2012; 85% for fiscal 2011, and 72.2% for 2010. The
fiscal 2013 budget incorporates $49.7 million in capital spending, including $8
million in contingency spending, which equates to 117% of depreciation expense.
Moderately High Debt Burden
Salem Hospital's debt burden is moderately high as maximum annual debt service
(MADS) accounts for 3.5% of operating revenue, which is high compared to Fitch's
'A' category median of 2.8%. Further, MADS coverage by 2012 operating EBITDA, at
3.0 times (x), is weak when compared to Fitch's 'A' median of 4.1x. While Salem
Health has no new debt plans, Fitch believes that Salem Health's current cash
flow generation leaves no room for any sizable additional debt capacity at the
current rating.
As of Sept. 30, 2012, Salem Health had $299.8 million in long-term debt
outstanding, of which $125 million (42%) are variable rate demand bonds
supported by two letters of credit (LOCs) provided by Merrill Lynch Bank of
America and US Bank, which expire on Dec. 1, 2013 and April 30, 2016,
respectively. Fitch notes that Salem's cash to puttable debt is strong at 2.7x.
In addition, Salem's investments are highly liquid. Salem Health has entered
into a fixed payor interest rate swap agreement with UBS, with an aggregate
notional amount of $75 million. As of Oct. 31, 2012, the swaps had a
mark-to-market value of negative $19.4 million, and collateral posting is
required above a $20 million threshold.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook is predicated on Fitch's expectation that management will
remain focused on its financial improvement plan, maintain current balance sheet
strength, and achieve its aforementioned budget target for fiscal 2013.
About the Organization
Salem Hospital is a 424-staffed-bed hospital located in Salem, OR, approximately
45 miles south of Portland. Salem Health reported $581.7 million in operating
revenue for fiscal 2012 (unaudited). Salem Health covenants to provide annual
audited financial statements to the Municipal Securities Rule Making Board's
EMMA system.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012;
--'Non-Profit Hospital and Health System Rating Criteria', July 23, 2012.
