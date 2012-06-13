June 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the proposed PPL
Capital Funding, Inc.'s (PPL Capital Funding) new $400 million issue of 4.20%
senior notes due June 15, 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
PPL Capital Funding's ratings are based on an unconditional guarantee by its
parent PPL Corporation (PPL).
Key Rating Drivers:
Transformative Utility Acquisitions
PPL's ratings reflect its rapid transformation from a company heavily reliant on
commodity sensitive businesses to one that is highly regulated with
substantially less business risk. Driven by the acquisitions of Central Networks
in April 2011 and LG&E and KU Energy, LLC in November 2010, regulated operations
are expected to provide over 70% of consolidated EBITDA. By comparison,
regulated operations accounted for approximately 30% of EBITDA prior to the
acquisitions.
Reasonably Balanced Financing Approach
Both acquisitions were funded with a mix of common stock, hybrid securities, and
debt in a manner that maintained PPL's consolidated capital structure.
Approximately 50% of the permanent acquisition financing was funded by common
stock and convertible equity units, which result in a ratio of debt to
capitalization of 54.1% as of March 31, 2012, in line with PPL's 'BBB'-rated
peers.
Large Capital Spending Program
PPL is investing heavily in its regulated businesses and expects to grow the
regulated rate base by approximately 8% annually over the next five years. The
investments will require ongoing rate increases in both Kentucky and
Pennsylvania, and equity support from PPL. Expenditures in Kentucky are
primarily to install environmental upgrades to comply with new Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) standards. In Pennsylvania, the new investments are
largely to replace aging infrastructure and for transmission upgrades.
Constructive Regulatory Mechanisms
The two Kentucky utilities operate with an environmental cost recovery (ECR)
mechanism that permits approved environmental costs to be recovered in rates two
months after incurred. The ECR mechanism is particularly important given the two
utilities' reliance on coal-fired electric generation and the substantial
investment that will be required to meet the EPA's newest regulations. The ECR
provides for recovery of and a return on environment investments, and
substantially mitigates construction risk. For Pennsylvania, Fitch views
positively the new alternative rate making legislation enacted in February 2012.
The new bill allows utilities to utilize a fully projected future test year and
extends the distribution system improvement charge to electric and natural gas
distribution companies, reducing regulatory lag.
Credit Metrics Expected to Improve
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the initial rise in leverage from
funding the acquisitions will decline over the next few years. The expected
improvement recognizes a full year of earnings from the two acquisitions,
including synergy savings at the newly acquired UK electricity distribution
businesses. As of Dec. 31, 2011 and March 31, 2012, PPL produced ratios of
debt/EBITDA of 4.0x and 3.75x, respectively. Fitch expects this leverage measure
to remain below 4.0x.
Credit Concerns
A challenging operating environment for PPL's U.S. wholesale power business is a
primary concern. Driven primarily by lower energy and capacity prices and higher
fuel costs, the earnings and cash flow contribution of PPL's wholesale power
business is expected to remain under pressure for several years. Additionally,
PPL's ability to achieve on-going rate support is also a concern given its
sizeable capital spending program in the next several years.