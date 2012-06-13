(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has corrected the rating on BBVA-5 FTPYME Class C. The rating on this class was incorrectly downgraded on June 8, 2012 to 'AA-sf', Outlook Negative when no rating action should have taken place and the rating should have remained at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable. Class C benefits from the guarantee of the European Investment Fund ('AAA'/Stable).

The ratings now appear correctly on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com.