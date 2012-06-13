June 13 - Spanish bank and sovereign yields have been climbing and spreads widening since April as investors have taken flight seeking safer investments, but that trend could be changing, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Spanish Bank Credit Spreads Remain Wide As Investors Ponder Recapitalization Details," says that early signs from this past weekend's decision by the Spanish government to seek up to EUR100 billion in bank recapitalization funds from eurozone members may have caused investors to re-price Spanish banking risk, as spreads have tightened marginally. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated June 8, 2012.)

The Spanish financial system has long relied heavily on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to turbulence in the capital markets and to fragile investor confidence. By most measures, Spain and its banks are having an increasingly difficult time accessing the capital markets, particularly when compared with 'BBB+' benchmarks.