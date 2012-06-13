June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Kazakhstan-based mining group Eurasian Natural Resources Corp.'s (ENRC) announcement that it will consider spinning off its international operations in a separate listing has no immediate impact on its BB-/Negative/B rating, because the action has not yet been approved by the company's board or shareholders.

If and when such a decision is taken, we will need to reassess our rating on ENRC, because such a split might significantly change the company's business and financial risk profiles. We believe that the potential split would reduce the diversification of ENRC's operations and increase its concentration in Kazakhstan. A split could be positive for the company's financial risk profile as international operations require heavy investments over the next several years, which is the main constraint on the company's rating.