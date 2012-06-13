(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sviaz-Bank's (SB) and GLOBEXBANK's (GB)
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' with Stable
Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
GB's and SB's IDRs are driven by the potential support that the banks could
receive, if needed, from their majority shareholder, state-owned Vnesheconombank
(VEB, 'BBB'/Stable). Fitch maintains a three-notch difference between VEB's IDR
and the IDRs of SB and GB to reflect the moderate long-term strategic importance
of the subsidiaries for VEB, and their limited role in helping VEB fulfil its
development bank mandate. VEB's acquisitions of SB and GB in 2008 were driven by
the need to rescue the banks, and VEB intends to sell both banks in the long
term.
The two banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) ('b+' for SB and 'b' for GB) reflect
their rapid growth; their limited track records following the recent takeovers;
high concentrations on both sides of their balance sheets; modest performance,
resulting in pressure on capitalisation; and potential weaknesses in governance
and risk management given their state ownership and rapid growth. At the same
time, the VRs also consider currently low levels of non-performing loans (NPLs;
loans overdue for more than 90 days) and relatively solid access to deposit and
wholesale funding, supported by their state-bank status. SB's higher VR reflects
Fitch's view that its asset quality is of somewhat better quality than at GB.
SB and GB have grown rapidly since their acquisitions by VEB, as they have tried
to build up franchise following write-offs of the majority of pre-takeover
portfolios; gross loan books grew by 55% at SB and by 72% at GB in 2011,
compared to 29% for the Russian market. NPLs at end-2011 were a modest 4% of
total loans at SB (mainly legacy exposures) and 1.3% at GB. However, portfolios
are unseasoned, concentrations are high and underwriting quality is yet to be
tested through a cycle.
Fitch is more concerned about GB's asset quality given significant exposure to
the real estate and construction sectors (23% of total loans or 1.5x Fitch core
capital at end-2011); uncertainty about the quality of loans acquired with the
regional National Trade Bank (merged with GB in Q112; about 15% of the
consolidated loan book); and the growing share of non-core assets - primarily
real estate investments - on GB's balance sheet.
Weak internal capital generation at both banks reflects competitive pressures in
the banks' core corporate segment, and low operating efficiency to date.
Pre-impairment profit was around low 1% of average assets at both banks in 2011,
net income was minimal, and comprehensive income (taking into account securities
losses booked directly to equity) was negative.
Regulatory capital adequacy ratios at end-April 2012 were 16% for SB and 12.7%
for GB, quite comfortably above the 10% minimum level. However, in Fitch's view
loss absorbing capital at SB is tight given its high reliance on subordinated
debt (issued to VEB), and the bank's Fitch core capital ratio was a moderate
9.4% at end-2011 (14.3% at GB). In Fitch's view, capitalisation is likely to
weaken further at both banks in the near to medium term given their focus on
growth, weak internal capital generation and the absence of any plans at present
for VEB to contribute further capital.
Both SB and GB have large securities books, comprising mostly fixed-income
instruments, that are of relatively solid credit quality but bear material
market risk due to its relatively long duration (average tenor to put at
end-Q112: four years for SB and 2.5 years for GB). This resulted in a large
negative revaluation of RUB3.8bn for SB and RUB1.8bn for GB in 2011 (equal to
18% and 8% of core capital at the start of 2011).
SB and GB are mid-sized Russian banks, ranked 22nd and 28th, respectively, by
total assets at end-Q112. Both banks are almost fully (more than 99%) owned by
VEB. VEB's plan to develop SB into a 'post bank' providing banking services
through the outlets of the Russian Postal Service, are currently on hold due to
the complexity of the negotiations between the parties involved.
The rating actions are as follows:
SB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable Outlook
GLOBEXBANK
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable Outlook
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)