June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andorra-based Banca Privada d'Andorra's
(BPA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and revised the Outlook to
Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's view that BPA is taking
the right steps to turn around its recently-acquired subsidiary in Spain, Banco
Madrid (BM). BPA is enhancing corporate governance, focusing on increasing
profitability and reducing the group's payout ratios in order to increase
capital. The agency also views positively the reduction of commitments with
customers and financial risks with hybrid exposures, a trend which is expected
to continue in 2012.
Nonetheless, while Fitch also takes into consideration the challenging operating
environment, which may suffer from the weak economic environment of the
neighbouring countries, particularly Spain, Fitch considers that BPA's current
rating already captures this increased risk. Economic pressures could result in
weakening asset quality and pressure on other credit risk including its
interbank and securities exposures.
BPA's ratings also consider the bank's small size, credit risk concentration by
borrower and operational/reputational risks arising from private banking
activities. Upside potential to the ratings derives from any improvement in
underlying operating profitability, supported by steady increase of net new
money, particularly at BM, and keeping a tight control of costs; continue
managing down commitments with customers and associated exposure to hybrids as
well as controlling asset quality and improving core capital levels. Failure to
improve BM's revenue generation and increase profitability; worse-than-expected
performance of the Andorran economy; and heightened financial risks of its
hybrids portfolio would be negative for the rating.
BPA's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF' reflect that, in
Fitch's opinion, the banking system's large size relative to the economy means
that, despite authorities' propensity to provide support may be high, it cannot
be relied upon, given the limited resources at the authorities' disposal through
BM.
BPA acquired BM in July 2011, as small Spanish bank specialised in private
banking, which increased its TFUM by 53% to EUR4.5bn at end-2011. Together with
the tough operating environment for private banking. this weighed down operating
revenues, which weakened BPA's profitability and cost efficiency. Fitch expects
this to improve thanks to cost and income synergies and increasing business
volumes, offsetting loan impairments, but also from access to ECB's LTRO for
carry trade purposes.
The dissolution of two leveraged mutual funds prompted BPA to acquire the
securities (mostly hybrids; EUR195m at end-2011) and cancel related loans in
Q409. Most of the yields on these hybrids are used to cover BPA's commitments to
return clients' initial position in the funds in ten years. The portfolio and
commitments (EUR50m) were reduced in 2011 as BPA anticipated the commitment of
one fund.
BPA's loan book remained concentrated by name, although it has adopted stricter
credit limits and targets a gradual reduction of loans. BPA's Fitch core capital
was adequate at 13% at end-2011.
The rating actions on BPA are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF' (No Floor)
