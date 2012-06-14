(Agency has republished this Research Update to more clearly articulate the reason for the one-notch differential between the rating and the SACP and our view on the likelihood of government support for NBAD. The rating action remains unchanged from the original article. A corrected version follows.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

Overview

-- We are revising our assessment of National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD)'s capital and earning to "very strong" from "strong."

-- We are raising NBAD's stand-alone credit profile to 'a' from 'a-'.

-- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings on NBAD.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NBAD will remain a dominant player in the UAE, with no significant change in its ownership or business and financial profiles over the next two years.

Rating Action

On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD). At the same time, we raised the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'a' from 'a-'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

We have revised our capital and earnings score on NBAD to "very strong" from "strong," as defined in our criteria, and we have consequently revised our SACP on NBAD to 'a' from 'a-'. This change to the SACP does not affect the ratings on the bank, however. NBAD's long-term rating is now one notch higher than its SACP, instead of the previous two, based on our bank criteria and taking into account the bank's revised SACP of 'a' and the ratings on the Abu Dhabi government (AA/Stable/A-1+). We consider that there is a "high" likelihood that the Abu Dhabi government, the bank's majority shareholder, would provide extraordinary support to NBAD if needed. Specifically, we consider NBAD to be of "high" systemic importance and the Abu Dhabi government to be "highly supportive" toward its banking sector.

We base our ratings on NBAD on its "strong" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "strong" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The bank's anchor is 'bbb-'. Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in the United Arab Emirates (UAE; not rated) is 'bbb-', reflecting an economic risk score of '5' and an industry risk score of '5'.

Our revision of the capital and earnings score was triggered by a more positive view on the bank's capitalization. Our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments based on NBAD's 2011 financial statements stood at an estimated 15.9% at year-end 2011, which compares very favorably in a global context. NBAD has lower risk-weighted assets than its peers, given the significant portion of its lending exposure to the government of Abu Dhabi and related government-related entities. We anticipate that NBAD's pre-provision earnings generation will remain healthy in the coming years and we project that our RAC ratio before adjustments for NBAD will increase to about 16%-17% in the next 18 to 24 months, in line with strong internal capital generation.

There have been no changes to the other factors that we take into account when assessing the SACP.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NBAD will maintain its leading commercial position and sound financial profile, with no significant change in its shareholding structure over the ratings horizon of the next two years. The bank's dominant domestic position appears well secured in line with its strong relationship with the Abu Dhabi government, enabling it to operate with strong operating profitability, in our view. We anticipate that the bank's internal capital generation capacity will remain strong in line with its healthy profitability. In our view, this should allow NBAD to operate with an RAC ratio before adjustment of about 16%-17% over the next 18-24 months.

A positive rating action, if any, would likely result from an upward revision of our assessment of our economic or industry risk score on the UAE in relation to our BICRA assessment. We do not see a meaningful likelihood of upward revision in the bank's specific factors. Finally, an upgrade of Abu Dhabi would be neutral on the bank's ratings.

A negative rating action would result from a stress scenario where we lowered NBAD's SACP by two notches to 'bbb+' from 'a'. Although unlikely, this could be driven by a change in the bank's capital policy coupled with a meaningful deterioration of its financial profile. Under our assessment of external support, a downward revision of the SACP to 'a-' would be compensated by a one-notch increase in the uplift related to the extraordinary government support, thereby eliminating any impact on the ratings.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Average (0) and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Criteria | Financial Institutions | Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

National Bank of Abu Dhabi

Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

Certificate Of Deposit A+/A-1

Senior Unsecured A+

Commercial Paper A-1