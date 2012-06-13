(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Andorra's (CA) and Andorra Banc
Agricol Reig's (Andbanc) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-',
Short-term IDRs at 'F2 and Viability Ratings at 'a-'. The Outlooks on their
Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The revision of the Outlooks to Negative reflects the difficult operating
environment and the impact the domestic economy is expected to feel from the
weak economic environments in neighbouring countries, particularly Spain. This,
combined with the banks' concentrated loan books could result in a
deterioration in their loan quality. Internationally, there is continued
pressure over off-shore banking, including Spain's tax amnesty, which may
negatively impinge the banks' assets under management and ultimately their
performance. The latter is also being affected by volatility in capital markets,
which has also put pressure on earnings.
CA's ratings also reflect its conservative management, leadership in the
domestic market with an increasing international private banking franchise,
satisfactory profitability and comfortable liquidity.
Andbanc's ratings reflect its solid domestic and niche international franchise,
acceptable performance, dynamic management, solid liquidity and strong
capitalisation.
Although CA's capitalisation is weaker than its direct peers' (Fitch Core
Capital ratio at end-2011 of 13%), both banks' capital ratios compare favourably
with international peers. These ratios are overstated somewhat, however, as they
do not take any operational risk into consideration. Both banks face relatively
high operational and reputational risks inherent in the private banking business
and international expansion. Furthermore the ratios do not take into account the
large sector and name concentrations in their loan books. Real estate sector at
CA accounted for 17% of gross loans and 22% at Andbanc.
The banks' Outlooks would be revised back to Stable if their international
expansion and diversification proves successful enough to cope with current
operating challenges and if the Andorran economy proves to be more resilient to
neighbouring economic backdrops. In the case of CA, a steady improvement in its
core capital levels would also support its credit profile. It is worth
highlighting the Andorran government's structural reforms to improve domestic
economic competitiveness and open it to foreign investors. In Fitch's view,
these are important steps, which should be positively reflected in the
medium-term.
CA's and Andbanc's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' (NF) reflect, in Fitch's opinion, the banking system's large size
relative to the economy which means that, despite the authorities' propensity to
provide support may be high, it cannot be relied upon, given the limited
resources at the authorities' disposal.
At end-2011, CA and Andbanc had assets under management (AuM) of EUR10.1bn (+12%
year on year) and EUR9.1bn (+19% year on year), respectively.
The rating actions are as follows:
CA
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'NF'
Preference shares: affirmed at 'BB'
Andbanc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Negative from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
SRF: affirmed at 'NF'
Andorra Capital Agricol Reig, B.V.
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F2'
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)