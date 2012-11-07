Nov 7 - The Brazilian Government's offer through its Ministry of Mines and
Energy (MME) for an early renewal of some expiring electricity concessions will
have various impacts for different companies, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch
considers the offer negative for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.
(Eletrobras, IDR 'BBB') and neutral to negative for other affected companies.
The Brazilian government is offering monetary compensation to companies with
concessions expiring between 2015 and 2017 to renew these concessions early in
2013 at tariffs that will generate breakeven EBITDA. The upfront payment might
not be enough for Eletrobras to adjust its capital structure to a level that
will still be in line with the company's credit quality. Other companies could
use the government payment to repay debt and continue to have balanced capital
structures, depending on what they do with cash inflow.
The government's proposal for generation and transmission revenues would
significantly reduce Eletrobras' and Companhia de Transmissao de Energia
Eletrica Paulista S.A.'s (CTEEP; IDR 'AA+(bra)') cash flow generation. Companhia
Paranaense de Energia (COPEL; IDR 'AA+(bra)') could see its EBITDA decline by
10% to 15% beginning in January 2013, if they accept the government's offer
given these expiring concessions represent only a small proportion of their
total cash generating assets. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CEMIG; IDR
'AA(bra)') will also have a EBITDA reduction of 10% to 15% beginning in January
2013 if they accept the government's offer. This will increase to around 30%
after 2015, as Cemig has three important hydroelectric plants with concessions
expiring during this period and will not be renewed early under the government's
scheme. In general, the government's proposals will limit available funds to
reinvest internal cash flow generation back into the electricity sector and
reduce their ability to access debt capital markets and bank financing.
Eletrobras Most Exposed
The MME offer for renewing Eletrobras' electric concessions that expire between
2015 and 2017 holds the potential to negatively impact the company's credit
quality. The MME offered approximately BRL14 billion to Eletrobras to renew its
concessions for a period of 30 years beginning in January 2013. The new
concessions would be at significantly lower revenues, which will result in zero
to negative EBITDA for Eletrobras. The BRL14 billion renewal compensation
compares unfavorably with the company's net adjusted debt of approximately
BRL32.1 billion, particularly considering the ensuing EBITDA would be close to
zero or potentially negative should the company accept the offer.
Although the company is not expected to face immediate liquidity constrains
should it decide to accept the government's offer, its leverage level, as
measured by total debt to EBITDA will significantly increase. The company would
be able to service its debt over the next five years, given its favorable debt
maturity schedule. Nevertheless, Eletrobras' liquidity could be pressured as the
company is significantly involved in the development of the country's
electricity infrastructure expansion efforts. Significant direct government
support in the form of capital contribution and access to financing from the
different government development agencies would play an important role in
mitigating the aforementioned risk and for the company to maintain its current
ratings.
Eletrobras' consolidated EBITDA, as measured by operating income plus
depreciation, for the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012 was BRL6.4
billion and would likely decline to a range of zero to negative. The company
would require significant financial support from the Federal Government to meet
its ambitious investment plans and be able to service its debt obligations. The
company's reported and estimated capex for 2011 and 2012 are BRL10 billion and
BRL13 billion, respectively. Fitch expects Eletrobras to accept the government's
proposal given the government's ownership interest, which will pressure
Eletrobras' credit quality given its weak credit metrics for the assigned rating
category on a standalone basis. Under this scenario, the absence of direct
financial support from the Federal Government could result in a negative rating
action.
CTEEP and ISA Capital: Likely Neutral to Credit Quality
MME's offer for renewing electric concessions is neutral to negative for CTEEP's
credit quality, depending on how the company uses the renewal proceeds. The MME
offered CTEEP approximately BRL2.9 billion to renew in 2013 its concession
expiring in 2015 and reduce tariffs to a breakeven level for the next 30 years.
The MME's upfront payment is greater than the company's stand-alone debt of
approximately BRL2.1 billion, which should be enough for CTEEP to repay all its
outstanding debt, excluding project finance debt. The company could also
upstream enough dividends to its controlling shareholder, ISA Capital do Brasil
S.A. (ISA Capital), for this entity to repay its financial debt outstanding,
excluding preferred equity, of approximately BRL64 million. Should the company
decide to accept the government's offer and use the proceeds to invest in
projects and not repay debt, its credit quality would deteriorate significantly.
Fitch believes it is unlikely that CTEEP will accept the government's proposal.
Under the government's proposal, CTEEP's pro-forma EBITDA for the LTM ended June
30, 2012 would be negative and the company will depend on its current ongoing
investments to generate positive cash flow in the future. MME's proposal will
lower the company's revenues by approximately BRL1.6 billion to approximately
BRL1.3 billion from BRL2.9 billion, which would wipe out the company's EBTIDA of
BRL1.5 billion as of the LTM ended June 30, 2012. This offer would also
significantly hindered CTEEP's investment ability going forward as it would
limit the company's ability to raise debt at the holding company level and it
would affect its cash flow generation to support investments.
If CTEEP declines the government's offer and waits until 2015 when its main
concession expires, the company will benefit from the permitted annual revenue
(PAR) generated by this concession between 2013 and 2015. The company will also
likely receive compensation for the remaining value of this asset, net of
depreciation, when the concession expires in 2015, which will likely be
disputed. Under this scenario, the company would also have the possibility of
participating on a bidding process to retain the asset or returning this asset
to the government if it deems its ensuing PAR is unattractive. Of CTEEP's BRL2.9
billion of consolidated revenues reported for the LTM ended June 30, 2012,
BRL2.0 billion came from its concession expiring in 2015. The government offered
CTEEP BRL2.9 billion of an upfront payment to lower this revenue to
approximately BRL500 million.
The current government's proposal could also have other negatives implications
for CTEEP as significant capital investment requirements as well as asset
impairments that could hurt net income and the company's ability to distribute
dividends. If the government payment for CTEEP's concession expiring 2015 is
lower than the book value of this asset, it will immediately result in an
impairment of the asset that will lower net income and impact the company's
ability to pay dividends to its shareholders. Also, the current government
proposal for extending the concession has some mandatory capital investments
that will be difficult for CTEEP to accomplish given its resulting limitation to
its capital structure and cash flow generation ability.
Copel: Impact Marginal
The concession renew process is not expected to materially pressure Copel's
credit profile. Under the government's offer for Copel, the company would
receive approximately BRL894 million to renew its concessions expiring between
2015 and 2017 and accept the lower generation and transmission revenues. As a
result, EBITDA would decline by approximately 10% to 15%. As of the LTM ended
June 30, 2012, Copel reported an EBITDA of approximately BRL1.8 billion. Fitch
expects Copel's credit metrics to continue to be in line with its assigned
ratings even if it accepts the government offer. As of June 2012, the company's
consolidated net leverage of approximately 0.8 times was considered strong for
the rating category. The company can use this proceeds to pay a portion of its
BRL2.7 billion of debt outstanding, pay dividends or reinvest in new projects
without significantly impacting its ratings.
Cemig: Negative Impact Partially Offset by New Investment
A majority of Cemig's concessions expire between 2013 and 2017. Cemig has
informed the government it was not interested in an offer to renew three of its
largest concessions early at significantly lower tariffs for an upfront
government payment. The company was interested in receiving an offer for other
certain concessions.
The government offered BRL285 million and lower revenues to the company to renew
the other eligible concessions, which compares unfavorable with the company's
total net debt of approximately BRL15.2 billion. If Cemig accepts MME's
proposal, the company's cash flow generation and credit quality would be
marginally affected as its EBITDA could decline by approximately 10% to 15%
beginning in 2013.
After 2015, Cemig is exposed to losing another 15% of its EBITDA due to the
expiration of three concessions. The company has already indicated to the
government that it would not participate in any early renewal offer of
approximately 2,542 MW of installed capacity coming from three hydroelectric
plants. Cemig will let these concessions expire and is likely going to litigate
the renewal of these concessions at similar terms with the government in court.
Cemig's credit quality will be subject to the company's ability to quickly
increase revenues and EBITDA from new projects and maintain adequate liquidity
from the potential sale of assets. The company is currently in the processes of
selling some assets to Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica S.A. (Taesa) for
approximately BRL1.8 billion and the company could receive approximately BRL2.0
billion from the Minas Gerais Government in relation to CRC debt.
