Overview
-- In our view, Italy-based gas infrastructure group SNAM benefits from
its generally low-risk and regulated gas operations and dominant position in
the Italian natural gas market, offset by an ambitious capital expenditure
plan and dividend policy.
-- We consider SNAM to be a government-related entity and assess the
likelihood of extraordinary support from its shareholder Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti as moderate.
-- We are assigning our 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term ratings to SNAM.
-- The negative outlook mirrors that on Italy. It also reflects our view
of the group's limited headroom under current and projected credit metrics,
and its significant refinancing risk.
Rating Action
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-/A-2'
long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to Italy's gas infrastructure
operator SNAM. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The ratings on SNAM reflect our view of the group's "excellent" business risk
and "significant" financial risk profiles, as our criteria define these terms.
The 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on SNAM is based on its stand-alone
credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a-', and on our opinion that there
is a "moderate" likelihood that Italy's lending institution Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti SpA (BBB+/Negative/A-2) would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to SNAM in the event of financial distress.
SNAM's business risk profile is supported by the group's low-risk, regulated
operations resulting in stable earnings and cash flows. The group also
benefits from a degree of business diversification, which supports its
profitability. In particular, we consider the Italian regulatory framework for
regulated gas operations as credit supportive. The regulated gas sector is
overseen by a politically independent regulator that has a long record of
ensuring SNAM's ability to earn a sufficient total return, as well as finance
its operations and expansion. We believe this is of particular importance in
order to sufficiently insulate SNAM from the increasing fiscal pressure and
more challenging financing conditions in Italy.
Our assessment of a "significant" financial risk profile reflects our
expectations that SNAM will be able to maintain adjusted funds from operations
(FFO)-to-debt metrics in the 13%-15% range over 2012-2016. Under our base-case
scenario, this should be supported by our expectation of ongoing improvements
of the regulatory framework affecting, in particular, its transmission
operations from January 2014. SNAM's relatively low exposure to volume
risk--in an environment where we anticipate a rapidly deteriorating demand for
gas in Italy over 2012-2016--should also support financial metrics in the
abovementioned range.
We see SNAM's financial risk profile as constrained by an aggressive dividend
policy, significant projected investment levels, high leverage and low
debt-coverage protection metrics, and by potential refinancing challenges of
its EUR6 billion bridge-to-bond facility over the next 24 months in the current
volatile funding markets. Nevertheless, we believe a depressed economic
scenario and gas demand would allow SNAM to defer investments, which, in our
view, could lower the negative discretionary cash flows we project for
2012-2014.
In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs),
our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary government support is
based on our assessment of SNAM's:
-- "Important" role for Italy's energy policies, which support the
creation of a gas hub in the Italian peninsula and the diversification of the
sources of imported gas on which Italy depends for more then 90% of demand.
-- "Limited" link with its 30% public shareholder, the Italian lending
institution Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.
Despite our view of a "moderate" likelihood of extraordinary support, we do
not incorporate any notches of uplift into our ratings on SNAM over its SACP.
The 'A-' long-term rating on SNAM is one notch higher than the long-term
sovereign credit rating on Italy, which is generally the maximum possible
differential between the ratings on a non-sovereign issuer and its related
sovereign in the European Monetary and Economic Union (EMU, or the eurozone)
under our criteria. This is owing to our assessment of SNAM as having "high"
exposure to domestic country risk, based on the utility sector's "high"
sensitivity to country risk, and the group's concentration of more than 40% of
its revenues in Italy. We expect the group to maintain this level of
concentration over the medium term.
Liquidity
SNAM's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess SNAM's liquidity as "adequate"
under our criteria, reflecting our expectation that projected cash sources
(mainly committed credit lines and our estimate of adjusted FFO) should cover
projected uses (mainly capital expenditure, negative working capital, debt
maturities, and dividends) by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.
The group's liquidity sources, as of June 2012, primarily consist of:
-- Access to undrawn EUR16.2 billion committed credit facilities with
maturities beyond 12 months; and
-- Projected FFO of EUR1.5 billion in 2012.
Expected cash outflows, as of June 2012, include:
-- Debt maturities of EUR11.2 billion;
-- Capital expenditure of approximately EUR1.3 billion;
-- Expected negative working capital outflows of EUR400 million; and
-- Projected dividends of about EUR800 million.
Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that SNAM will post negative
discretionary cash flows (operating cash flow after capital expenditures and
dividends) over 2012-2014, but that it would turn cash flow generative
thereafter.
Outlook
The negative outlook on SNAM mirrors that on the Republic of Italy. It also
reflects our expectation that the group's credit metrics could remain weaker
than the levels we regard as adequate for the ratings over the longer term
(assuming an unchanged business risk profile and sovereign rating). In
addition, we consider that SNAM will remain exposed to relatively high
refinancing risks in the current volatile market environment. That said, under
our base-case scenario, we assume that SNAM will use some of the flexibility
allowed by its capital expenditure program in 2014-2015.
Under our criteria, the long-term rating on Italy constrains that on SNAM,
based on our view that SNAM has "high" Italian country risk exposure. A
downgrade of Italy to 'BBB' or lower would automatically trigger a downgrade
of SNAM of, at least, similar magnitude.
We could also lower our rating on SNAM if we believed that it would have
difficulty maintaining its adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio within our 13%-15%
guideline for a "significant" financial risk profile. Furthermore, rating
downside could occur if SNAM faced unexpected and far-reaching regulatory or
fiscal changes that, in our view, constrained its business and financial risk
profiles.
Rating upside is very limited at this stage, in our opinion, and would be
conditional on an upgrade of Italy.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
SNAM
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Negative/A-2
